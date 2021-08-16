Global Single use Bioprocessing Market Forecast 2026 with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Merck KGaA, and Danaher Leading the Market

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Single use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Media Bags and containers, Bioreactors, Mixers, Assemblies), Application (Cell Culture, Mixing, Storage, Filtration, Purification), End User (Biopharma Companies, CROs, CMOs) - Forecast 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use bioprocessing market is expected to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2026 from USD 8.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.5%

Single-use bioprocessing is a rapidly evolving technology used to develop disposable bioprocessing equipment and accessories to manufacturing biopharmaceutical molecules such as recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and stem cells. Bioprocess utilizes living cells or their components such as enzymes, bacteria, and others to obtain preferred products.

The central idea behind using single-use bioprocessing technology in the bioprocess is to decrease the cost associated with complicated steps such as cleaning, sterilization, and maintenance of steel-based bioreactor systems.

The single-use media bags and containers segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the single use bioprocessing market, byproduct, during the forecast period

In 2020, the single-use media bags and containers segment accounted for the largest share of the single use bioprocessing market, mainly because they provide a single-use disposable alternative to traditional glass and rigid plastic carboys in a large variety of bioprocess applications.

They enhance process reliability as they reduce the risk of cross-contamination from batch to batch and from product to product. They also eliminate the time and expense of clean-in-place (CIP) & sterilization-in-place (SIP) operations, thus optimizing capacity utilization. The expanded application of single-use bags across biomanufacturing processes drives the market for single-use media bags.

Filtration segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment

In 2020, the filtration application accounted for the largest share. A single-use capsule filter, for instance, serves as an effective substitute for stainless steel housings that require the installation of filter elements.

Considering that a fully integrated, single-use system, including the filter, bag, tubing, and other components, is manufactured and sterilized as one eliminates the contamination risks associated with aseptic connections during coupling. Single-use filtration systems also ensure that operators do not come in contact with cleaning solutions, cytotoxic fluids, or buffers with extreme pH.

The single-use nature of this type of filtration system eliminates the need for system maintenance, cleaning and cleaning validation and avoids any possibility of contamination from product to product or batch to batch.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the single use bioprocessing market

Significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, and developing R&D infrastructure are the major factors fueling the growth of the single use bioprocessing market in the Asia Pacific region.

The key players in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Danaher Corporation (US)

Premium Insights

Increasing Adoption of Subs Among Small Companies and Startups to Support the Market Growth

The Single-Use Bioreactor Systems Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the North American Single-Use Bioreactors Market in 2020

The Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Segment Will Continue to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

The Bioproduction Segment Will Continue to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific Market to Register the Highest Growth in the Single-Use Bioreactors Market During the Forecast Period (2021-2026)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Subs Among Small Companies and Startups

Reduced Automation Complexity

Ease in the Cultivation of Marine Organisms

Reduced Energy and Water Consumption

Growing Biologics Market

Technological Advancements in Subs

Increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D

Restraints

Regulatory Concerns Related to Subs

Issues Related to Leachables and Extractables

Opportunities

Patent Expiry

Emerging Markets

Challenges

Need for Improved Single-Use Sensors

Standardization of Single-Use Designs

Key Industry Trends

Increasing Focus of Single-Use Bioprocessing Capacities and Technological Competitiveness

Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Systems by Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Advent of Automation in Single-Use Bioreactors

Technological Analysis

Wave-Induced Motion Technology

Bubble-Column Technology

Stirred-Tank Technology

Vertically Perforated Discs

