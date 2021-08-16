New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets and Manufacturing Technologies for Protein Drugs" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01715879/?utm_source=GNW





This report focuses on six techniques for manufacturing protein therapeutics, including fractionation from natural human/animal sources, microbial fermentation, cell culture, chemical synthesis, transgenics and embryonated eggs. The report focuses on each market and its applications, regulatory environment, latest trends and developments, drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the market.



The report covers company profiles for all the major companies and also company share analysis. This report also covers market projections to 2026 and relevant patent analysis.



By geography, the market has been segmented into the United States, Europe and emerging markets. Emerging markets include India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.



For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2019, 2020 (as base year) and forecast through 2026.



Report Includes:

- 37 data tables and 28 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets and manufacturing technologies for protein drugs

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of protein drugs market based on type, manufacturing process and region

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

- Detailed description of protein drugs, their classification and six main manufacturing technologies and information on recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (rDNA) technology

- Information on advancements in manufacturing technologies, new product launches of the industry and discussion on effect of biosimilars entry to the protein drugs market

- Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and technological changes within the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi S.A.



Summary:

Proteins, an important class of regulatory molecules, are the building blocks of the body. Protein therapeutics has become an important segment of the healthcare industry.



Genetic engineering technology makes it possible to produce these protein molecules with modified features. Due to high specificity and low immunogenicity, protein therapeutics is widely used to treat various life-threatening diseases such as cancer, diabetes and multiple sclerosis.



Increasing R&D, sedentary lifestyles, increasing incidence of various diseases and the increasing population of baby boomers drive this market.



The global protein therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED through 2026.Monoclonalantibodies are the largest segment in terms of revenue.



The use of monoclonal antibodies has increased due to the increase in various chronic diseases. However, the market is facing competition from the entry of follow-on biologics.



Insulin analogs, which are more efficient than recombinant insulin, are a contributing factor for growth of the market. Vaccines are another growth segment in the biopharmaceutical industry.



The COVID-19 pandemic has led to increasing public awareness toward vaccination. Government efforts to eradicate viral and bacterial infections are driving factors for the

vaccine market. Improved manufacturing technologies have also fueled the vaccine market. Some key players in the protein drug market include F. Hoffmann-LaRoche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Sanofi S.A.,NovoNordisk, Glaxo Smith Kline ,Merck&Co. and more.



The U.S. leads the protein therapeutics market. Follow-on-biologics and price pressures are the major threats for the market. A rapid increase in medical technologies, improved diagnosis of disease and the expansion of healthcare in emerging markets are expected to positively impact the protein therapeutics market.



The global market was further segmented by manufacturing processes; protein therapeutics made through cell culture had the biggest share.

