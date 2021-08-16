FenixOro Gold Corp Now Available for Trading on Wealthsimple

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FenixOro Gold Corp (CSE:FENX, OTC:FDVXF, Frankfurt:8FD) is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company have been listed for trading on the Wealthsimple platform.



With offices in Toronto, New York, and London, Wealthsimple aims to provide smart, simple investing, without the high fees and account minimums associated with traditional investment management. The stock trading platform features commission-free trading with no account minimums and allows investors to buy and sell thousands of stocks and ETFs on major Canadian and US exchanges. It is Canada’s only platform providing trading for fractional Canadian and US stocks.

The Board and management of FenixOro are pleased that more investors will now have the ability and access to invest in the Company’s efforts to develop its significant gold discovery at the Abriaqui project in Antioquia, Colombia.

About FenixOro Gold Corp.

FenixOro Gold Corp is a Canadian company focused on acquiring gold projects with world class exploration potential in the most prolific gold producing regions of Colombia. FenixOro’s flagship property, the Abriaqui project, is located 15 km west of Continental Gold’s Buritica project in Antioquia State at the northern end of the Mid-Cauca gold belt, a geological trend which has seen multiple large gold discoveries in the past 10 years including Buritica and Anglo Gold’s Nuevo Chaquiro and La Colosa. As documented in “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Abriaqui project Antioquia State, Colombia” (December 5, 2019), the geological characteristics of Abriaqui and Buritica are very similar. The report also documents the high gold grade at Abriaqui with samples taken from 20 of the veins assaying greater than 20 g/t gold. Since the preparation of this report a Phase 1 drilling program has been completed at Abriaqui following surface and underground geological mapping and sampling, as well as a magnetometry survey.

FenixOro’s VP of Exploration, Stuart Moller, led the discovery team at Buritica for Continental Gold from 2007-2011. At the time of its latest report, the Buritica Mine contains measured plus indicated resources of 5.32 million ounces of gold (16.02 Mt grading 10.32 g/t) plus a 6.02 million ounce inferred resource (21.87 Mt grading 8.56 g/t) for a total of 11.34 million ounces of gold resources. Buritica began formal production in November 2020 and has expected annual average production of 250,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of approximately US$600 per ounce. Resources, cost and production data are taken from Continental Gold’s “NI 43-101 Buritica Mineral Resource 2019-01, Antioquia, Colombia, 18 March, 2019”). Continental Gold was recently the subject of a takeover by Zijin Mining in an all-cash transaction valued at C$1.4 billion.

FenixOro Gold Corp

John Carlesso, CEO

Website: www.FenixOro.com

Email: info@FenixOro.com

Telephone: 1-833-ORO-GOLD