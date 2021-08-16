Global Blood and Blood Components Market to Surpass US$ 56,242.3 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global blood and blood components market is estimated to be valued at US$ 40,779 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2021-2028).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Blood and Blood Components Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing incidence of bleeding disorders and chronic diseases, increasing launches and approvals of novel products, growing awareness about importance of blood donation, and increasing collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of the blood and blood components market.

For instance, according to the Australian Bleeding Disorders Registry (ABDR) annual report 2018-19, around 3,009 people suffered from Hemophilia A or B and around 200,000 people suffered from Von Willebrand disease (VWD) in Australia between 2018 and 2019.

Moreover, increasing initiatives by market players to create awareness about blood donation is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, Terumo BCT, Inc., a U.S.-based blood and cell therapy technology provider made a grant of US$ 50,000 to support blood donation awareness programs by ADRP, an international division of America's Blood Centers.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global blood and blood components market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations, in order to strengthen their market presence in the global market. For instance, in December 2018, HealthStream, a U.S.-based healthcare company entered into a collaboration with the American Red Cross to develop new resuscitation programs for healthcare organization. These resuscitation programs are aimed to focus on managing physiological disorders in an acutely ill patient and are important in traumatic surgery, intensive care, and emergency medicine. Blood and blood product infusion plays a major role in such resuscitation programs thus, collaborations focusing on development of resuscitation programs is expected to boost growth of the blood and blood components market over the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global blood and blood components market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, owing to rising product launches. For instance, in April 2021, a France-based biotech company launched its new medical device, which cultures red blood cells at a large scale and leads to mass production of red blood cells to be used for treatment of red blood cells related disorders such as anemia.

Among product type, whole blood segment accounted for largest market share in 2020, owing to growing incidence of traumatic surgeries and road accidents, which leads to increased demand for blood transfusion required in controlling huge blood loss that occurs in such life-threatening events. For instance, according to the global status report on road safety 2018 by the World Health Organization (WHO), every year the number of new cases of non-fatal injuries related to road crash increases by 20-50 million.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global blood and blood components market include Becton, Dickinson & Co., Kidde-Fenwal Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cerus Corporation, Immucor, Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Octapharma AG, Abbott, CSL Behring LLC, MacoPharma, Shanghai RAAS, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Grifols S.A., Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd., and Terumo BCT Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Blood and Blood Components Market, By Product Type: Whole Blood Blood Components Red Blood Cells White Blood Cells Platelets Plasma

Global Blood and Blood Components Market, By Application: Anemia Trauma and Surgery Cancer Treatment Bleeding Disorders Others (Others include rare blood diseases)

Global Blood and Blood Components Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Blood and Blood Component Bank Others

Global Blood and Blood Components Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa







