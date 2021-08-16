Intellinetics, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Six Month Results

Record Quarterly Software as a Service and Overall Revenues;

Revenues Increase 58%; Earnings per share of $0.07

COLUMBUS, OH, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCQB: INLX), a cloud-based document solutions provider, announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

2021 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

● Total Revenues increased 58% from the same period in 2020.

● Software as a Service Revenues increased 51% from the same period in 2020.

● Net Income of $192,447, compared to Net Loss of $282,356 from the same period in 2020.

● Adjusted EBITDA of $437,509, compared to $59,374 from the same period in 2020.

● Net income per basic share of $0.07, compared to $(0.10) from the same period in 2020.

2021 Six Month Financial Highlights

● Total Revenues increased 82% from the same period in 2020.

● Software as a Service Revenues increased 47% from the same period in 2020.

● Net Income of $1,035,219, compared to Net Loss of $928,567 from the same period in 2020.

● Adjusted EBITDA of $793,674, compared to $67,159 from the same period in 2020.

Summary – 2021 Second Quarter Results

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $2,909,646 as compared with $1,836,182 for the same period in 2020. This constituted a record in our quarterly overall revenues as well as a record in our quarterly Software as a Service revenues. The increase in our professional services and storage and retrieval revenues is primarily due to the impact of last year’s COVID-19 stay-at-home on our 2020 revenues. Intellinetics reported a net income of $192,447 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of $282,356 for the same period in 2020. The improved net income was the result of improved operating results, driven primarily by our record revenue quarter, as well as no significant transaction costs in 2021. Net income per basic and diluted share was $0.07 and $0.06, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net loss per basic and diluted share was ($0.10) for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Summary – 2021 Six Month Results

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $5,544,865 as compared with $3,049,846 for the same period in 2020. The increase in our professional services and storage and retrieval revenues is primarily due to the inclusion of a full six months of revenues from our Graphic Sciences, Inc. subsidiary acquired in 2020, compared to the same period in 2020 that only included approximately four months of revenues from that business. Intellinetics reported a net income of $1,035,219 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of $928,567 for the same period in 2020. The improved net income was the result of improved operating results, no significant transaction costs in 2021, and a gain on extinguishment of debt of $845,083 from the full forgiveness of our PPP loan. Net income per basic and diluted share was $0.37 and $0.33, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net loss per basic and diluted share was ($0.46) for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

2021 Other Highlights

● Cash flow enhanced by $587,120 net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

● Invested in new warehouse to support growth of our storage and retrieval services, which increases box storage capacity more than 120%, and began consolidation of warehouses for more logistics efficiency.

● Expanded K-12 footprint closing 32 new districts in the six months ended June 30, 2021, taking us to about 250 school districts at the time of this release.

James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics, stated, “I am excited to share that our Graphic Sciences subsidiary had a record revenue month in June 2021, which contributed to our consolidated company recording record revenues for the second quarter 2021. Additionally, our Software as a Service revenues continue to grow. In order to continue our momentum, we’ve hired a new marketing director to continue to expand our efforts with SEO and direct marketing lead generation, and we’re investing in increasing our sales team this year.

The results of our integration efforts of the 2020 acquisitions have exceeded my expectations. That said, we still have more opportunity for cross-selling, which we are pursuing. Each sales representative has a cross-selling target and is focused on customer penetration and expansion. We’ve already expanding our production capabilities to meet the growing sales demand. I continue to be bullish for our future.

“We continue to expect, for this fiscal year, to build on the positive Adjusted EBITDA of 2020 and to drive revenue growth.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based document services software provider. Its IntelliCloud™ suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies and growth. Through its Image Technology Group and production scanning department, hundreds of millions of images have been converted from paper to digital, paper to microfilm, and microfiche to microfilm for business and federal, county, and municipal governments. Its operations in Madison Heights, Michigan, also provides its clients with long-term paper and microfilm storage and retrieval options. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future business and growth, future revenues, including 2021 revenues and future revenue streams from new and existing customers and from Software as a Service sales, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, cross-selling opportunities, the ability of our production capabilities to meet growing demand, future cash flow and other synergies associated with our 2020 acquisitions of Graphic Sciences and CEO Imaging and the success of our integration efforts, our other product and service offerings and marketing initiatives mentioned in this release, and in any other industry, market, initiative, service or innovation; cross-selling opportunities for Intellinetics’ future revenues, revenue consistency, growth and long-term value, including trends in revenue growth and mix; growth of software as a service, professional services, and maintenance revenue; market penetration; execution of Intellinetics’ business plan, strategy, direction and focus; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 and related governmental actions and orders on customers, suppliers, employees and the economy and our industry, Intellinetics’ ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

Joe Spain, CFO

Intellinetics, Inc.

614.921.8170 investors@intellinetics.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Intellinetics uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP).

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of a company. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of our liquidity. Intellinetics urges investors to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP Net Income/(Loss), which is included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Intellinetics’ financial performance.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure and is used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as earnings before interest expense, any income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, note conversion and note or equity offer warrant or stock expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and significant transaction costs.

Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 192,447 $ (282,356 ) Interest expense, net 113,271 116,796 Depreciation and amortization 101,432 85,751 Stock-based compensation 23,098 7,110 Significant transaction costs - 131,073 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 7,261 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 437,509 $ 59,374





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 1,035,219 $ (928,567 ) Interest expense, net 226,315 407,226 Depreciation and amortization 196,316 114,842 Stock-based compensation 103,696 76,183 Stock and warrant issue expense - 377,761 Significant transaction costs - 495,440 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 77,211 - Income tax benefit, net - (188,300 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt (845,083 ) (287,426 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 793,674 $ 67,159





INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARY



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Sale of software $ 5,598 $ 9,674 $ 15,192 $ 103,774 Software as a service 376,154 248,693 699,880 474,687 Software maintenance services 335,073 314,111 675,519 575,354 Professional services 1,897,780 1,045,679 3,550,243 1,605,709 Storage and retrieval services 295,041 218,025 604,031 290,322 Total revenues 2,909,646 1,836,182 5,544,865 3,049,846 Cost of revenues: Sale of software 2,122 5,357 6,359 43,659 Software as a service 91,781 71,281 168,121 143,796 Software maintenance services 22,272 31,569 46,660 78,085 Professional services 861,267 514,036 1,695,505 811,132 Storage and retrieval services 118,137 42,546 209,249 56,537 Total cost of revenues 1,095,579 664,789 2,125,894 1,133,209 Gross profit 1,814,067 1,171,393 3,418,971 1,916,637 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,058,061 844,657 2,097,087 1,688,860 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 7,261 - 77,211 - Significant transaction costs - 175,673 - 636,440 Sales and marketing 341,595 229,873 631,906 473,562 Depreciation and amortization 101,432 86,750 196,316 114,842 Total operating expenses 1,508,349 1,336,953 3,002,520 2,913,704 Income (loss) from operations 305,718 (165,560 ) 416,451 (997,067 ) Other income (expense) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - 845,083 287,426 Interest expense, net (113,271 ) (116,796 ) (226,315 ) (407,226 ) Total other income (expense) (113,271 ) (116,796 ) 618,768 (119,800 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 192,447 (282,356 ) 1,035,219 (1,116,867 ) Income tax benefit - - - 188,300 Net income (loss) $ 192,447 $ (282,356 ) $ 1,035,219 $ (928,567 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share: $ 0.07 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.37 $ (0.46 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share: $ 0.06 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.33 $ (0.46 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 2,823,072 2,810,865 2,822,870 1,998,356 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 3,104,334 2,810,865 3,105,602 1,998,356





INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,140,631 $ 1,907,882 Accounts receivable, net 1,001,625 792,380 Accounts receivable, unbilled 512,075 523,522 Parts and supplies, net 60,922 79,784 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 252,661 162,166 Total current assets 2,967,914 3,465,734 Property and equipment, net 1,010,312 698,752 Right of use assets 3,832,916 2,641,005 Intangible assets, net 1,076,733 1,184,971 Goodwill 2,322,887 2,322,887 Other assets 27,284 31,284 Total assets $ 11,238,046 $ 10,344,633 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 163,869 $ 141,823 Accrued compensation 458,567 271,889 Accrued expenses, other 152,370 131,685 Lease liabilities - current 606,350 518,531 Deferred revenues 942,947 996,131 Deferred compensation 100,828 100,828 Earnout liabilities - current 923,109 877,522 Accrued interest payable - current - 5,941 Notes payable - current - 580,638 Notes payable - related party - current - - Total current liabilities 3,348,040 3,624,988 Long-term liabilities: Notes payable - net of current portion 1,649,324 1,802,184 Lease liabilities - net of current portion 3,304,366 2,196,951 Earnout liabilities - net of current portion 643,369 1,566,478 Total long-term liabilities 5,597,059 5,565,613 Total liabilities 8,945,099 9,190,601 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 2,823,072 and 2,810,865 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,823 2,811 Additional paid-in capital 24,251,172 24,147,488 Accumulated deficit (21,961,048 ) (22,996,267 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,292,947 1,154,032 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,238,046 $ 10,344,633





INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)