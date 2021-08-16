Fogo De Chão Embraces Fall With New Menu Items Fundraiser Supporting No Kid Hungry

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internationally-renowned steakhouse from Brazil, Fogo de Chão, embraces the changing seasons with rich flavors of fall-inspired menu items that everyone can enjoy. With the return of a premium Porterhouse steak to the Full Churrasco Experience, plus delicious new Market Table items and the launch of La Piu Belle Rosé wine, autumn is the season for discovery at Fogo.



Fogo de Chão’s new fall menu offerings include:

Porterhouse : Seasoned with rock salt, fire-roasted and served tableside, the Porterhouse has two steaks in one cut – tender Filet Mignon on one side and expertly-seared New York Strip on the other. Available for a limited time only.

: Seasoned with rock salt, fire-roasted and served tableside, the Porterhouse has two steaks in one cut – tender Filet Mignon on one side and expertly-seared New York Strip on the other. Available for a limited time only. Fall Seasonal Hummus : Fresh hummus topped with roasted mushrooms, parsley, extra virgin olive oil and savory garlic chips.

: Fresh hummus topped with roasted mushrooms, parsley, extra virgin olive oil and savory garlic chips. Marinated Feta : Marinated feta with kalamata olives, garnished with fresh green olives and capers.

: Marinated feta with kalamata olives, garnished with fresh green olives and capers. Roasted Beets & Orange Salad : Oven-roasted beets and seasonal oranges, fresh mint and drizzled honey.

: Oven-roasted beets and seasonal oranges, fresh mint and drizzled honey. La Piu Belle Rosé: The fourth wine in the Viña Vik portfolio, the La Piu Belle Rose is an elegant and fruit-forward wine with a dry finish.



In addition to the new menu features, Fogo will host a donation drive from Monday, August 30 - Sunday, September 19, to benefit longtime partner No Kid Hungry as part of its ongoing commitment to feeding the most vulnerable in our communities. Whether dining in-restaurant or placing an order online for takeout, guests who donate $5 to No Kid Hungry will receive a Dining Card1 valid for $25 off two Full Churrasco Experiences on their next visit. To-date, Fogo has been able to provide over 6.3 million meals2 to kids in need through its partnership with No Kid Hungry.

“We continuously strive to provide a dining experience of discovery and joy for our guests- that’s why we are bringing back our guest-favorite Porterhouse steak as part of the Full Churrasco Experience,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo. “At Fogo, we are equally passionate about igniting joy in our local communities and supporting them in the best way we know how- by feeding them. We’re determined to make a difference for those in need through our ongoing support of No Kid Hungry.”

For more information on Fogo de Chão’s seasonal menu offerings, donating to No Kid Hungry or to make a reservation, please visit Fogo.com.

1 Dining Cards valid Monday, September 20, 2021 through Sunday, November 1, 2021 only. Purchase of two full churrasco dinners required.

2 $1 can help provide up to 10 meals for kids in need. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at http://www.nokidhungry.org/onedollar “

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, all-day happy hour featuring signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options.

Fogo has 56 locations across the globe, including 44 in the United States, six in Brazil, four in Mexico and two in the Middle East. Four additional U.S. locations, plus franchised restaurants in Mexico, are currently under development, including a flagship experience in Coral Gables, Fla., that will feature a Next Level cigar lounge and the Butchery.

For more information, visit Fogo.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About No Kid Hungry®

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 5 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

