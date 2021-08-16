MusclePharm Announces Colorado Distribution Partnership with New Age, Inc.

New Age, Inc. Represents Eighth Signed Distributor for MP Performance Energy and FitMiss Functional Energy Products



Company Expects MP Performance Energy to Launch in September 2021 and FitMiss Functional Energy to Launch in Fourth Quarter of 2021

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS: MSLP), a global provider of leading sports nutrition & lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today announced a Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distribution partnership with New Age, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) for the State of Colorado. New Age is the top independent beverage distributor in the region with a significant portfolio of premium beverage products.

Mr. Ryan Drexler, MusclePharm’s CEO and Chairman of the Board, stated, “Being able to partner with New Age at this early stage in production is a testament to the MusclePharm brand name and the quality of the product produced by our Beverage partners.”

Mr. Josh Hillegass, the President of New Age, stated, “We are beyond excited to have a brand like MusclePharm added to our portfolio; the flavors are fantastic! The MusclePharm brand originated in Colorado and has a strong consumer following here. We also see great potential with the FitMiss functional energy products.”

Joe Cannata, GM for the Beverage Partnership for MusclePharm & FitMiss, stated, “New Age is one of the best independent distributors in the Colorado marketplace. They have some of the finest beverage products in the Consumer Packaged Goods space and we are excited to have them as our newest distributor partner. MusclePharm originated in Colorado, and we know that New Age will do a great job in helping us get to market with our beverage portfolio.”

MP Performance Energy is slated to begin distribution in September 2021 and FitMiss Functional Energy products to begin distribution in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to our business and financial outlook, which are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release. Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature may involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, risks relating to consumer spending may decline or that U.S. and global macroeconomic conditions may worsen resulting in reduced demand for the Company’s products, risks relating to changes in consumer preferences away from the Company’s offerings, risks relating to the effectiveness and efficiency of the Company’s advertising campaigns and marketing expenditures, including existing brands and the launch of new brands, which may not result in increased revenue or generate sufficient levels of brand name and program awareness, risks if the Company becomes subject to health or advertising related claims from its customers, competitors or governmental and regulatory bodies, and risks relating to increased competition from other nutrition providers. As a result of these various risks, our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete. We discuss some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in reports we file from time-to-time with the SEC, which are available to read at www.sec.gov . Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

About MusclePharm Corporation

MusclePharm® is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition & lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties include the MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essentials Series, and recently-launched Natural Series, as well as FitMiss™ – a product line designed specifically for female athletes. MusclePharm® products are available in more than 100 countries globally, with its Combat Protein product lineup being the company’s most popular.

