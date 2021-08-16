New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Fabric Wash and Care Market, By Product Type, By Application (Residential, Hospitality, Healthcare and Others, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128280/?utm_source=GNW

), By Form (Powder, Bar, Liquid and Others (Tablets, Sheets, etc.)), By Distribution Channel (Traditional Retail Store, Departmental Stores, Hypermarket /Supermarket, Institutional Sales, Online and Others (Convenience Store, Pharmacies and Drugstores, etc.)), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027



India fabric wash and care market was valued at USD3926.28 million in FY2021 and is expected to reach USD5309.18 million by FY2027, growing at a CAGR of over 5.49% by value during the forecast period. Growth of the fabric wash and care market in India can be attributed to changing consumer lifestyle as people are getting more hygiene conscious day by day and surging demand of value-added products and premium products are bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in disposable income, enhanced packaging style and new product development are also the driving factors for India fabric wash and care market.

Over the last few years, there has been a visible shift from plastic packaging towards a more environmentally friendly packaging alternative.Therefore, companies are using different packaging styles to hold a strong consumer base and to support sustainable environment.



For instance, in 2021, Unilever became the first company to use a new technology to package liquid products in paper-based bottles made of sustainably sourced pulp.The bottles are sprayed inside with a proprietary coating that repels water, enabling the paper-based packaging material to hold liquid products like laundry detergent.



Pulpex’s patented pulp packaging technology, which provides a promising solution to radically reduce the use of plastic and help companies achieve their commitments to a waste-free world.

The fabric wash and care market in India is segmented into product type, application, form, distribution channel, region, and company.In terms of product type, the market is segmented into detergent, fabric softener/conditioner and bleach.



Among which, detergent dominated the market followed by bleach across the country. Fabric softener/conditioner is the fastest growing segment among others on account of rising disposable income and standard of living along with the growing fashion industry which has led to a rapid consumer wardrobe expansion.

In terms of region, the India fabric wash and care market is categorized into North India, West India, East India and South India.Among which, West India has dominated the country’s fabric wash and care market in FY2021 due to a large number of population and more disposable income.



This region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period followed by North India.

Major companies that are leading fabric wash and care market in India are Hindustan Unilever Limited, RSPL Group Pvt. Ltd., Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited, Nirma Limited, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., and others. Companies are constantly involved in product innovations and new product launches to capture India fabric wash and care market. To remain competitive and expand the business, fabric wash and care companies are continuously focusing on new product developments to cater changing needs of Indian consumers. However, by introducing new products, a business can target previously untapped customer markets. For instance, in 2020, a detergent brand, Ariel launched 3in1 PODs which are pre-dosed washing capsules, filled with concentrate liquid detergent. These PODs provide 3in1 HD Clean benefit – cleaning, stain removal and brightness. Likewise, in August 2019, Hindustan Unilever Limited launched ‘Love & Care’ for different types of fine fabrics.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022

Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of the India fabric wash and care market

• To define, classify and forecast India fabric wash and care market based on by product type, by application, by form, by distribution channel, by region and by company.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size in terms of value by segmenting India fabric wash and care market into four regions namely, North, West, East, and South.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of fabric wash and care market in India.



The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of fabric wash and care manufacturers and suppliers in India.



Subsequently, we conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution sectors, and the regional presence of all major fabric wash and care players operating across the country.



Key Target Audience:



• Fabric wash and care manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholder

• Associations, organizations, and alliances related to fabric wash and care products

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India fabric wash and care market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• India Fabric Wash and Care Market, By Product Type:

o Detergent

o Fabric Softener/Conditioner

o Bleach

• India Fabric Wash and Care Market, By Application:

o Residential

o Hospitality

o Healthcare

o Others

• India Fabric Wash and Care Market, By Form:

o Powder

o Bar

o Liquid

o Others

• India Fabric Wash and Care Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Traditional Retail Store

o Institutional Sales

o Departmental Stores

o Online

o Supermarkets/hypermarkets

o Others

• India Fabric Wash and Care Market, By Region:

o West

o North

o East

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India fabric wash and care market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis:

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across the country.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Product Information

• Detailed analysis of new products in the market and their driving forces in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128280/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________