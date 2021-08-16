The global single-use bioprocessing market is expected to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2026 from USD 8.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.5%

New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single use Bioprocessing Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04221309/?utm_source=GNW

Bioprocess utilizes living cells or their components such as enzymes, bacteria, and others to obtain preferred products. The central idea behind using single-use bioprocessing technology in the bioprocess is to decrease the cost associated with complicated steps such as cleaning, sterilization, and maintenance of steel-based bioreactor systems.



The single-use media bags and containerssegment accounted for the highest growth rate in the single use bioprocessingmarket, byproduct, during the forecast period

In 2020, the single-use media bags and containers segment accounted for the largest shareof the single use bioprocessing market, mainly because they provide a single-use disposable alternative to traditional glass and rigid plastic carboys in a large variety of bioprocess applications.They enhance process reliability as they reduce the risk of cross-contamination from batch to batch and from product to product.



They also eliminate the time and expense of clean-in-place (CIP) & sterilization-in-place (SIP) operations, thus optimizing capacity utilization. The expanded application of single-use bags across biomanufacturing processes drives the market for single-use media bags.



Filtrationsegment accounted for the largest share of the application segment

In 2020, the filtration application accounted for the largest share.A single-use capsule filter, for instance, serves as an effective substitute for stainless steel housings that require the installation of filter elements. Considering that a fully integrated, single-use system, including the filter, bag, tubing, and other components, is manufactured and sterilized as one eliminates the contamination risks associated with aseptic connections during coupling. Single-use filtration systems also ensure that operators do not come in contact with cleaning solutions, cytotoxic fluids, or buffers with extreme pH.The single-use nature of this type of filtration system eliminates the need for system maintenance, cleaning and cleaning validation and avoids any possibility of contamination from product to product or batch to batch.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regionin thesingle use bioprocessingmarket

Thesingle use bioprocessing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific,Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, and developing R&D infrastructure are the major factors fueling the growth of the singleuse bioprocessing market in the Asia Pacific region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80%and Demand Side 20%

• By Designation: C-level - 25%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -50%, Europe -20%, Asia-Pacific -20%, RoW -10%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Sartorius Stedim Biotech S. A. (France)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Getinge AB (Sweden)

• Eppendorf AG (Germany)

• Corning (US)

• Entegris (US)

• Avantor (US)

• CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

• Cellexus (UK)

• PBS Biotech, Inc. (US)

• Distek, Inc. (US)

• ABEC, Inc. (US)

• Able Corporation &Biott Corporation (Japan)

• G&G Technologies (US)

• Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany)

• Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg., Ltd. (Japan)

• Stobbe Pharma GmbH (Switzerland)

• Celltainer Biotech (Netherlands)

• Meissner Filtration roducts, Inc. (US)

• bbi-biotech GmbH (Germany)

• Pierre Guerin (France)

• Kuhner AG (Switzerland)

• OmniBRx Biotechnologies (India).



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of thesingle use bioprocessing market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as theproduct, application, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall singleuse bioprocessing marketand its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers,restraints, challenges,trends,and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04221309/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________