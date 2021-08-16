New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Heat Pumps: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129096/?utm_source=GNW





The market values are estimated based on multiple factors and analysis of manufacturers’ revenue.Market dynamics within each industry are identified.



Technological advancements and trends are reviewed, and other influential factors such as economic conditions and standards are discussed. Because this is a global study, BCC Research analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.



The market segments of the report are focused on the technical and commercial aspects of heat pump installations in different end-user segments in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors.The report also provides the policy and regulatory frameworks for the installation of heat pumps by different processing industries.



Installations must operate within these frameworks in order to maintain environmental sustainability and to comply with government regulations.



The global heat pump market is also analyzed by global, regional as well as the country-wise segments.The geographical segments are forecast for the period 2021 to 2026.



Furthermore, the report features a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market, including a detailed analysis of key market players and a list of small and regional market players.



The currency used in this report is U.S. dollars, with market size is indicated in U.S. billions of dollars and U.S. millions of dollars. For companies reporting their revenues in U.S. dollars, the values were simply drawn directly from company annual reports; and for companies that reported their revenues in other currencies (Euros and Pounds), the average annual currency conversion rate was used for the particular year to convert annual report values into U.S. dollars. The conversion rate for each currency conversion is provided in the report.



Report Includes:

- 91 data tables and 58 additional tables

- An up-to-date analysis of current and future global markets for heat pump within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of the market size (in value and volumetric terms) and revenue forecast (in USD) for global heat pump markets, and their corresponding market share analysis by type, rated capacity, end user industry and geography

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects and contributions to the overall market

- Country specific data and analysis for the heat pump market featuring China, Japan, India, South Korea, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa

- Impact of COVID-19 on the progress of global heat pump market, and pandemic implications on heat pump manufacturing and supply chains industry

- Insight into the list of global market players operating; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

- Assessment of the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, impact of government regulations and R&D activities in the global heat pump market

- Company profiles descriptions of the leading market participants, including AAON Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Panasonic Corp.



Summary:

The term “heat pump” refers to an electrical device that transfers heat energy from one place to another via an electronic and mechanical medium.A typical heat pump consists of four components: condenser, evaporator, expansion valve and compressor.



A heat pump performs its function by circulating refrigerant through these components.Heat pumps have multiple uses in ventilation, heating and air-conditioning devices that are used for space heating, cooling, etc.



Some other application trends that are being observed in the heat pump industry involve the use of heat pumps in appliances such as water heaters, dryers, washing machines, etc.



In 2020, the global market for heat pump was significantly impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In 2021, market players are hoping that the market will recover due to the increasing the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.



However, second and third wave COVID-19 outbreaks are also disrupting industrial operations.



The global heat pump market is categorized into four notable segments on the basis of type, rating capacity, end-user industry and region.



On the basis of type, the heat pump market is segmented into the following: air source, water source and geothermal/ground source heat pump. The air source heat pump is expected to dominate the market due to its features such as energy-efficiency, less noise and low carbon emissions.



On the basis of rating capacity, the heat pump market is segmented into the following: up to REDACTED, REDACTED, REDACTED and above REDACTED. The up to REDACTED segment is expected to dominate the market, as heat pumps with low rating capacity have more utility in residential buildings.



On the basis of end user, the heat pump market is segmented into the following: residential, commercial and industrial.The residential segment is expected to dominate the market followed by the commercial and industrial segments.



The commercial segment includes education, retail, healthcare, logistics, hospitality, etc. The industrial segment includes various industries like paper and pulp, chemical, F&B, automobile, iron and steel, textile, non-metallic minerals, etc.



The major companies in global heat pump market are Midea Group, Daikin, Nibe AG, Ingersoll Rand, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, Danfoss, Hitachi, Carrier Corp., Rheem Mfg. Co. and Johnson Controls, among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129096/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________