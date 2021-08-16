Worldwide Diabetic Retinopathy Industry to 2026 - by Type, Treatment Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Retinopathy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diabetic retinopathy market reached a value of US$ 7.64 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Diabetic retinopathy (DR) refers to the damage caused to the blood vessels in the retina by diabetes mellitus. This ailment is of two kinds, namely non-proliferative DR and proliferative or advanced DR. It is caused by fluctuations in the blood glucose levels resulting in an abnormal growth in the light-sensitive tissues present in the eye. The symptoms of DR include the visibility of dark spots or floating strings in the vision field, blurred or fluctuating vision, impaired color vision or loss of vision. It can be diagnosed through tests, such as fluorescein angiography and optical coherence tomography, and the treatment involves the use of intraocular steroid injection, laser treatment and vitrectomy.



The increasing prevalence of diabetes, along with the growing geriatric population across the globe, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising incidence of blindness caused by DR is also providing a boost to the market growth. There is an increasing awareness among the masses regarding the available treatment alternatives and the benefits of early detection of DR. This has resulted in the widespread adoption of technologically advanced procedures and equipment, such as the improved ophthalmic diagnostic and surgical instruments. These procedures and equipment enable early detection and efficient treatment of the ailment with higher precision and minimal discomfort to the patient. Other factors, including the increasing healthcare expenditures, the implementation of favorable government policies to make advanced healthcare services available to the masses and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



Breakup by Type:

Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

Non-proliferative Retinopathy

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Anti VEGF Drugs

Steroid Implants

Laser Surgeries

Vitrectomy

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Pharmacies

Eye Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alimera Sciences, Allergan PLC, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Healthcare, BCN Peptides, Genentech, Kowa Group, Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sirnaomics Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global diabetic retinopathy market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global diabetic retinopathy market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global diabetic retinopathy market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

