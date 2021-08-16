The global Smart Learning market size is expected to grow from USD 36.7 billion in 2021 to USD 95.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0%

New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Learning Market by Component, Learning Type, End User And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04450349/?utm_source=GNW

This improves the operational efficiency and productivity of the employees, thereby helping organizations to meet their business goals.



By Learning type, the synchronous learning segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

By learning type, the synchronous learning segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.Synchronous learning is online learning, which happens in real-time.



In this type of learning, learners can interrupt the tutor and ask their doubts between ongoing sessions.Online communication helps learners’ stay-in-touch with their teacher and fellow students.



Synchronous learning has features such as classroom engagement, dynamic learning, and instruction depth which differentiate it from asynchronous learning.

• By Enterprises, the Large Enterprises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period



The Large Enterprises segment is expected to hold the larger market size.Smart learning solutions provide a uniform training platform which asl helps to assess employee performance across branches, thus providing a centralized contact system for the management.



The traction of smart learning solutions has increased among large enterprises due to the increasing penetration of mobile devices along with the advancement in technologies.

• By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the global Smart Learning market, owing to the rapid adoption of Smart Learning solutions.



Government initiatives to promote the digital infrastructure are responsible for driving the adoption of video conferencing solutions in the region.The region has the highest student population, and with advancing technologies, there is a growing demand for eLearning and distance education.



This has led to the rapid adoption of Smart Learning solutions in fast-growing countries, such as China, Japan, India and Australia.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 45%, Directors– 30%, Others*–25%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 25%, and RoW** – 10%

Note: Tier 1 companies have revenues over USD 10 billion; tier 2 companies have revenues ranging from USD 1 billion to USD 10 billion; and tier 3 companies have revenues ranging from USD 500 million to USD 1 billion

*Others include market experts and industry analysts

**RoW includes MEA and Latin America

Source: Industry Experts



The following key Smart Learning vendors are profiled in the report:

• Blackboard (US)

• IBM (US)

• Samsung (South Korea)

• SMART Technologies (US)

• Adobe (US)

• Microsoft (US)

• Oracle (US)

• SAP (Germany)

• Google (US)

• BenQ (Taiwan)

• Cornerstone OnDemand (US)

• Pearson (UK)

• McGraw Hill (US)

• Cisco (US)

• Huawei (China)

• CrossKnowledge (France)

• D2L (Canada)

• Newrow (US)

• Ellucian (US)

• UpsideLMS (India)

• Edsys (India)

• Echo360 (US)

• eCourseWiz (India)

• KnowledgeAnywhere (US)

• Instructure (US)

• SkyPrep (Canada)

• Latitude CG (US)

• Paradiso Solutions (US)



Research Coverage

The Smart Learning Market is segmented into component, services, learning type, end user, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated within the Smart Learning Market.



