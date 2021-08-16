New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanohybrids: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129097/?utm_source=GNW

Material types include silica (SiO2), titanium dioxide (TiO2), zirconia (ZrO2), carbons and metals. Applications include dental materials, electrical and electronic materials, coatings and paints, adhesives, catalysts, optical materials, medical and biochemical materials, and water treatment. Regions include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and the Rest of World (ROW). Other features in this report include the following -

- Key industry players.

- Advances in technologies and products.



Report Includes:

- 66 tables

- An overview of the global market for nanohybrid composites within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the market potential for nanohybrids, with market estimation and market share analysis by material type, technology, application, and geographic region

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the progress of this market, and evaluation of the regulatory and environmental developments in the nanohybrids market

- Detailed description on carbon nanohybrid composites, cellulose nanofibers nanohybrid composites and other nanohybrid composites

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of nanohybrid patents by each major category

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading nanohybrid industry players, including 3M Co., AkzoNobel, BASF SE, PlasmaChem GmbH, Sigma-Aldrich, and Taihu Corp.



Summary:

The global market for nanohybrid composites reached REDACTED in 2019, but it only had limited growth in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Strong growth is expected to return in 2021, as the inherent driving forces of the market for nanohybrid composites are unchanged.



Nanohybrids are made through various methods: sol-gel, intercalation, chemical crosslinking, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), partial pyrolysis and other.The sol-gel process accounts for REDACTED of the global market.



The summary table and figure show the estimates and forecasts of market values by two major categories of manufacturing methods: sol-gel and others. More details about the technology breakdown can be found in Chapter 6: Global Market for Nanohybrid Composites by Technology.



Reasons for Doing This Study

This study was completed to describe the existing and emerging markets for nanohybrid composites.It is intended for those entities desiring a picture of ongoing activities for nanohybrid composites in the global or regional markets, and those looking for opportunities to enter the fast-growing emerging markets.



Those entities include companies and research institutes involved or considering involvement in all aspects of nanohybrid technologies and business globally or regionally.

