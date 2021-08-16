Investor news: FK Distribution and Salling Group agreement

English Danish

Investor news

16 August 2021

North Media’s subsidiary FK Distribution has signed an agreement with the Salling Group to continue distributing leaflets for the Bilka, føtex, Netto, BR and Salling retail chains. The contract runs until the end of 2024.

“We’re delighted that the Salling Group wants to continue our partnership. It shows that door-to-door distribution of leaflets continues to be an important media for marketing retail offers to Danish consumers,” says Lasse Ingemann Brodt, CEO of FK Distribution.

The new contract does not affect North Media’s FY21 guidance or the company’s ambitions for 2022–23.

