India Anti-Fungal Drugs Market, By Drug Class, By Indication, By Infection Type, By Route of Administration, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027

India anti-fungal drugs market is expected to reach USD1562.73 million by FY2027, growing at a double digit CAGR of 10.49% over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of fungal infections such as athlete’s foot, ringworm, candidiasis, fungal nail infection, among others is driving the demand for anti-fungal drugs in India. Anti-fungal drugs inhibit the growth of fungus on the host cell and eliminate the presence of fungal infection. Strong government support coupled with launch of various healthcare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to provide free healthcare facilities along with reimbursement facilities to patients in dire need of receiving healthcare treatment is boosting the growth of the anti-fungal drugs market. Rising disposable income among the middle-class families is enabling them to increase their healthcare expenditure for obtaining quality treatment. Increasing investments to continue research and development activities for development of anti-fungal drugs is expected to accelerate the market growth for the forecast period. Rise in awareness towards keeping a healthy body and adoption of healthy lifestyle is fostering the anti-fungal drugs market growth. Also, the use of anti-fungal drugs in treatment of coronavirus is expected to propel the growth of the anti-fungal drugs market.



India anti-fungal drugs market is segmented into drug class, indication, infection type, route of administration, end-user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.Based on drug class, market is further divided into azoles, Echinocandins, polyenes, allylamines and others.



The azoles segment is expected to dominate the anti-fungal drugs market in the forecast period.Growing awareness among patients especially through social media campaigns and camps by government authorities is expected to fuel the demand for anti-fungal drugs.



Increasing sales of pharmaceuticals along with presence of disposable income is accelerating the market growth.Based on indication, the market is segmented into candidiasis, aspergillosis, dermatophytosis, mucormycosis and others.



The candidiasis segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, owing to the high number of cases related to the fungal species.



The major players operating in the India anti-fungal drugs market are Pfizer India Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Viatris Inc. (Mylan NV), Lupin Ltd., Zydus Cadila Ltd., Novartis India Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Abbott Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bayer AG, Dabur India Ltd., Bharat Serums & Vaccines Ltd., BDR Pharmaceuticals Internationals Pvt. Ltd., Lifecare Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Mankind Pharma and others. Major companies are developing advanced drugs and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



