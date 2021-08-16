The global market for liquid handling systems is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% over the forecast period 2021-2031

New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Handling Systems Market: Focus on Product, Application, End User, Country Data (15 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129100/?utm_source=GNW

• Product – Systems, Consumables, Software

• Applications – Drug Discovery, Life Sciences, Diagnostics

• End Users – Research and Academic Institutions, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Diagnostic Companies, Other End Users



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America – Brazil, Mexico, Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Market Growth Drivers



• High Growth in the Generics and Biopharmaceuticals Markets

• Growing Demand for Automated Products for Precision and Accuracy

• Growing Demand for High-Throughput Sequencing/Screening



Market Challenges



• High Capital Investment

• Lack of Skilled Technicians to Operate Fully Automated Labs



Market Opportunities



• Increasing Investment in Research and Development

• Collaboration with the Next-Generation Sequencing Labs for Genomic Analysis and Novel Drug Development



Key Companies Profiled



Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Perkin Elmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Sartorius AG, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Eppendorf AG, Hamilton Company, Gilson, Inc., Endress+Hauser AG, Lonza AG, Corning Incorporated



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is the current trend in the global liquid handling systems market?

• Based on system, which segment is anticipated to witness a massive rise in demand during the forecast period 2021-2031?

• Based on application, which segment is anticipated to witness a massive rise in demand during the forecast period?

• Based on end user, which segment is anticipated to witness a massive rise in demand during the forecast period?

• What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global liquid handling systems market?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

• Which leading companies are dominating the global liquid handling systems market, and what is the share of these companies in the global liquid handling systems market?

• What are the regulations pertaining to the global liquid handling systems market, and what initiatives are implemented by different government bodies regulating the development and commercialization of liquid handling systems?

• How is each segment of the global liquid handling systems market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031?

• How is the market for liquid handling systems expected to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?

• What is the market scenario for the liquid handling systems market in different regions?

• What are the key trends of different regions in the liquid handling systems market? Which country is expected to contribute to the highest sales of the liquid handling systems market during the forecast period 2021-2031?



Market Overview



The growing incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases generate high demand for novel therapeutics.Globally, around 8% of the population is affected by rare diseases.



In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the overall market of biopharmaceutical production.Manufacturers in different regions, along with local governments, are increasingly seeking new approaches to address the high demands for manufacturing existing and novel drugs and vaccines.



To fill this demand-supply gap, many biopharmaceutical companies, research institutes, CROs, CDMOs adopted automation in laboratories for high precision and low turnaround time. This, in return, boosted the market for liquid handling systems.



The growing number of clinical trials, growing pharmaceutical pipeline, increasing awareness towards lab automation, demand for high precision in liquid handling and sample preparation, and an increasing number of research studies over time and adoption of automated liquid handling systems in drug discovery and diagnostics labs are the main factors driving the growth of the liquid handling systems market.



The product segment in the global liquid handling systems market comprise systems, consumables, and software.The systems segment held a major share of the global liquid handling systems market, which can be attributed to the high demand for automated liquid handling systems and electronic pipettes in the biopharmaceutical industries.



With several companies eagerly competing to establish dominance in the global liquid handling systems market, there have been several emerging companies that have undertaken significant activities to establish their position in the market. Although these companies are currently far behind the market leaders, some of them have made significant strides to grow into major players, owing to initiatives undertaken to expand their respective product portfolio and geographical reach.



BIS healthcare experts have found liquid handling systems to be one of the most rapidly evolving markets. The global market for liquid handling systems is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% over the forecast period 2021-2031. As per BIS research, the liquid handling systems comprise the ecosystem of multiple equipment and devices, including pipettes and micropipettes, disposable tips, microplate, dispensers, handlers, stackers, washers, and a wide variety of automated robotic systems. Automated liquid handling systems can be used for various techniques such as ELISA, PCR setup, nucleic acid preparation, next-generation sequencing, and liquid-liquid extraction. It is widely used in drug discovery, materials science, forensics, clinical research, molecular biology, and pharmaceutical development. The following report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the global liquid handling systems market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The market research study also offers a wide perspective of the different types of products and applications available in the market and their impact on the biopharmaceutical industry by providing critical insights into the direction of its future expansion.



Based on region, North America dominated the global liquid handling systems market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2021 to 2031. The demands for automated liquid handling systems have escalated in the U.S. and Canada attributed to large ongoing clinical trials which generate the demand for advanced automated liquid handling systems for better results. In addition, major end-users in the region are adopting the automation trend at a fast pace for efficient processing and storage of liquid samples. Also, many companies operate in this region as government regulations and programs support the overall growth of the companies. Europe held the second-largest share of the global liquid handling systems market in terms of revenue in 2020, followed by Asia-Pacific.



Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the investment in research and development in biopharmaceutical companies has increased significantly. Researchers, scientists, and skilled personnel around the world are involved in the development of vaccines and drugs for the treatment of SARS-CoV virus infection, and this scenario is predicted to directly boost the demand for automated liquid handling systems in the labs for large scale production in a shorter period, thus enhancing the overall market of liquid handling systems.



Within the research report, the market is segmented based on products, applications, and end-users. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The global liquid handling systems market is largely dominated by companies such as Danaher Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Tecan Group Ltd., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Hamilton Company, PerkinElmer, Inc., Gilson, and Qiagen. Through the analysis of the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global liquid handling systems market, it was observed that major players were keen to expand their dominance through partnership, collaboration, or acquisitions. Several conglomerates and small-medium manufacturers are focused on collaborating with each other to grow their distribution network and to expand their global reach by supplying products in different regions. This is another key factor promoting the growth of the global liquid handling systems market.



