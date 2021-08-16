New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "China Sanitary Ware Market, By Product Type, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128274/?utm_source=GNW

China sanitary ware market was valued at USD8.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD19.54 billion by 2026F, growing at a CAGR of 14.71% during the forecast period. Over the years, China sanitary ware market, which include products like water closets & bidets, basins, squat toilets, bath tubs, urinals, etc., is growing at a tremendous rate on account of various technological developments such as less water-consuming water closets, health monitoring closets, etc. Demand for various sanitary ware products is increasing from different sectors such as commercial and industrial, which will aid the China sanitary ware market in the next five years. Moreover, consumers all around the country are adopting latest sanitary ware products with upgradations in their design, and inclusion of various technologies like toilets with digital scale, auto close technology, etc. As a result, sanitary ware demand is anticipated to increase further in the forecast period. Moreover, improvement in sanitation system, and increasing awareness about latest sanitary products are some of the other major drivers for the growth of China sanitary ware market.



During the lockdown period, following the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chinese government temporarily halted all sort of activities including production and manufacturing of non-essential products, construction activities, etc.On one hand the production halt led to a shortage of supply of sanitary ware products in China, whereas, on the other hand, the disruption in construction activities led to a temporary decline in demand for such products.



Thus, during the lockdown, both the demand and supply of sanitary ware products witnessed significant disturbance, which hindered the growth of the China sanitary ware market to some extent.



China sanitary ware market is segmented into by product type, by end use, by distribution channel, by region and by company.In terms of product type segment, the China sanitary ware market is divided into Toilets/Water Closets & Cisterns, Wash Basin, Bath Tubs, Urinals and Others.



Among these, Toilets/Water Closets & Cisterns have dominated the China sanitary ware market on account of presence of commercial hubs and global trade centers in this region. Also, the urban consumers in this region are showing greater inclination towards using technologically advanced sanitary ware products as they are continuously spending on products that would enhance their standard of living.



Regionally, China sanitary ware market has been segmented into various regions including East China, North China, North East China, South Central China, North West China, South West China where East China dominates the China sanitary ware market.Major players operating in the China sanitary ware market are Kohler (China) Investment Co.



Ltd., TOTO China Co. Ltd., ARROW Wrigley Home Furnishing Group Co., Ltd., Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Hengjie Sanitary Ware Group Co., Ltd. To remain competitive in the market companies are continuously upgrading themselves by introducing new sanitary ware brands, products and announcing mergers & acquisitions, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the China sanitary ware market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the China sanitary ware market from 2021E to 2026F and growth rate until 2026F.

• To define, classify and forecast the China sanitary ware market based on product type, end use, distribution channel, region and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the China sanitary ware market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the China sanitary ware market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc. in the China sanitary ware market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the China sanitary ware market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across China.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across China.



The analyst calculated the market size of the China sanitary ware market using a bottom-up & top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these product types, end use and distribution channels for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Sanitary Ware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders.

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

• Market research and consulting firms.

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to sanitary ware manufacturing.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, China sanitary ware market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• China Sanitary Ware Market, By Product Type:

Toilets/Water Closets & Cisterns

Wash Basins

Bath Tubs

Urinals

Others

• China Sanitary Ware Market, By End Use:

Residential/Household

Non-Residential/Commercial

• China Sanitary Ware Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail Sales

Direct/Institutional Sales

• China Sanitary Ware Market, By Region:

East China

North China

North East China

South Central China

North West China

South West China



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in China sanitary ware market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

