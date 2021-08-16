Victory Square Technologies To Present At Upcoming Summer Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation tech companies in key sectors including: the Creator Economy, Digital Health, Gaming, Web 3.0, VR/AR and Green Tech, announces that management will participate in the following investor conferences: Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, Sidoti Summer Virtual Microcap Investor Conference 2021, and the Virtual Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day 2021.



The conferences will take place virtually and be held from August 17 to 19, 2021.

Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer, and Vahid Shababi, Chief Growth Officer of Victory Square Technologies, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentations. Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the events, which run from August 17, 2021 through August 19, 2021.

More details on the conferences and Company presentation times can be found below. If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Victory Square Technologies, and to attend the events to watch Victory Square’s presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual events below:

Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, August 17-18, 2021- https://investorsummitgroup.com/ Event Q3 Investor Summit Date August 17-18th, 2021 Presentation August 18th at 2:45 PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XdNbQOJQSc-8fOFG9nIvoQ





Sidoti Summer Virtual Microcap Investor Conference, August 18-19, 2021 Event Sidoti Summer Virtual Microcap Investor Conference Date August 18-19th, 2021 Presentation August 19th at 12:15 PM ET Location https://www.sidoti.com/conferences-events





SNN Network Summer Virtual Event, August 18-19, 2021 - https://conference.snn.network/ Event SNN Network Summer Virtual Event Date August 18-19th, 2021 Presentation August 19th at 1:00 PM ET Location https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42308

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

Virtual Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day 2021, August 19, 2021 Event Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day (virtual) Date August 19th, 2021 Presentation August 19th at 1:30 PM ET Location https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J_aBwtEWSRW6HO-cRra-Ag

This year's Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day will feature several leaders in the growth technology vertical space and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

Victory Square Company Highlights:

A diverse portfolio of over 20+ companies from around the world in key sectors: Digital Health, Gaming, Esports, Crypto, AR/VR, the Creator Economy, Cybersecurity and Green Tech

High quality deal flow is generated via established relationships with over 80 incubators around the world

Healthy balance sheet - 5 consecutive quarters of positive net income and earnings per share

Record Net Income of $16,313,216 and positive earnings per share of $0.30 in Fiscal 2020

Paid a Special Common Share Dividend of its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET) earlier in the year

Declared a Special Common Share Dividend of its interest in portfolio company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. (dba Immersive Tech)

(Victory Square shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2021 will be entitled to receive the First Tranche Dividend of Immersive shares)

