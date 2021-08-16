New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gel Documentation Systems Market: Focus on Products, Source of Light, Detection Technology, Application, End User, Country Data (16 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129099/?utm_source=GNW



• Products (Instruments, Accessories, and Software)

• Source of Light (Ultraviolet, Light Emitting Diodes, Laser and Others)

• Detection Technology (Fluorescence, Chemiluminescence, Colorimetric, and Other Detection Technologies)

• Application (Nucleic Acid Quantification, Protein Quantification, and Other Applications)

• End User (Academic and Research Institutions, Hospitals and Diagnostics Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organization and Other End Users)



Regional Segmentation



• North America: U.S., Canada

• Europe: Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Switzerland, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest-of-APAC

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



Market Growth Drivers



• Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

• Increasing Research Funding in the Field of Genomics

• Increasing Number of Population Genomics Initiatives



Market Challenges



• Lack of High Complexity Genomic Testing Centers in High Potential Markets

• Challenges Pertaining to Genomic Data Centers

• Scarcity of Knowledge Dissemination Pertaining to Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities



Market Opportunities



• Massive Scope for Adoption of Genomic Data Analysis Software in Emerging Nations

• Novel Diagnostic Applications



Key Companies Profiled



Analytik Jena GmbH, Azure Biosystems, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Cleaver Scientific, Clinx Science Instruments Co., Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Endress + Hauser Group, LI-COR, Inc., Merck KGaA, NIPPON Genetics Europe, PerkinElmer, Inc., Syngene, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vilber



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global gel documentation systems market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global gel documentation systems market?

• How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global gel documentation systems market landscape?

• What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

• What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to gel documentation systems?

• What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region for the development of gel documentation systems?



• How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2030, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each segment? Following are the segments:

o Products (instruments, accessories, and software)

o Source of light (UV, LEDs, laser, and others)

o Detection Technology (fluorescence, chemiluminescence, colorimetric, and other detection technologies)

o Application (nucleic acid quantification, protein quantification, and other applications)

o End user (academic and research institutions, hospitals and diagnostics laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organization, and other end users)

o Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World)

• What are the growth opportunities for the companies in the region of their operation?

• Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global gel documentation systems market?

• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

• What are the current unmet needs that are being faced in the global gel documentation systems market?



Market Overview



Gel documentation systems are used to image labeled protein samples and nucleic acid samples.Further, gel documentation systems are processed in a variety of configurations depending on throughput and sample type.



Gel documentation systems measure labeled nucleic acid and protein in various types of media such as cellulose, agarose, or acrylamide. These systems come in a variety of configurations depending on sample type.



Our healthcare experts have found the gel documentation systems market to be one of the stable markets, and the global market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



Factors fueling the growth of the market include the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, the increasing research funding in the field of genomics, and the growing number of population genomics initiatives.Despite rapid advanced industry growth, several key issues need to be addressed to facilitate future growth.



The lack of high complexity genomic testing centers in high potential markets, challenges pertaining to genomic data storage, and scarcity of knowledge dissemination pertaining to advanced diagnostic capabilities are hampering the market growth. Further, some of the opportunities, such as massive scope for genomic data analysis software adoption in emerging nations, provide growth to the market.



Within the research report, the market has been segmented on the basis of products, source of light, detection technology, application, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in genetic disorders on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in advanced technologies such as gel documentation systems.



Based on region, North America holds the largest share, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• U.K.

• Switzerland

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Singapore

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin-America

• Rest-of-the-World

