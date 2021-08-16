New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States OTR Tire Market, By Application Type, By Demand Category, By Rim Size, By Tire Construction, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128270/?utm_source=GNW



United States OTR Tire market was valued USD 3601.95 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 11% in terms of value over the course of next five years, on the back of increasing agricultural and construction activities in the country. There is a massive presence of global tractors and wheeled construction equipment companies in the country. And hence, United States has a substantial OTR vehicle fleet size, which is continuously expanding. This expanding fleet of the country is aiding the growth in demand of OTR Tires and is expected to drive the market through the forecast years. According to a report published by the United States Department of Agriculture, ‘agriculture, food, and related industries contributed USD1.11 trillion to the United States gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, which was a 5.2% share.” In 2019, 22.2 million full- and part-time jobs were related to the agricultural and food sectors- 10.9% of total United States employment. Direct on-farm employment accounted for about 2.6 million of these jobs, or 1.3% of United States employment. Hence, agriculture is one of the significant sectors in United States, therefore the need of mechanisation is increasing with the years passing by. With the increasing mechanisation, the demand of tractor tires for both OEM as well as aftermarket is increasing and is expected to aid the growth in the forecast years as well. Moreover, construction is also a major sector, contributing in OTR tire sales in United States.



To cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States government implemented lockdown, which negatively impacted the United States OTR Tire Market.The production of both tires and vehicles was halted during the lockdown, due to restricted and limited logistics, supply chain and international trade was impacted.



The replacement of tires was limited due to inactivity and economic barriers and hence, OTR tire market was slightly impacted for the year 2020. However, the scenario is gaining recovery and is susceptible to overcome the impact in the year 2021.



The market based on application type is segmented into construction, agriculture, mining, ports, material handling, forestry, etc. in 2020, the market is dominated by OTR tires used for agriculture & construction applications. However, with expanding mechanisation in mining, ports and material handling industry and growing investments in these sectors, the demand and share from mining, material handling and port activities is going to drive the OTR Tire market through 2026. On the basis of tire construction, the market is segmented into radial tires and bias tires. As of 2020, the market is dominated by bias tires due to their compatibility of off-roading capabilities resonating with the purpose of OTR vehicles.



Some of the major players operating in the United States OTR Tire market are The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Bridgestone Americas, Inc., BKT USA Inc., Yokohama Tire Corporation, Michelin North America, Inc., Trelleborg AB, CEAT Ltd., Magna Tyres Group, etc. With expansion of dealer & distributor network, increasing marketing schemes, and other promotional activities, competition in United States OTR Tire market is expected to increase in the forecast years.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of United States OTR Tire Market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of United States OTR Tire Market in terms of value as well as volume from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast United States OTR Tire Market based on Application Type, Demand Category, Rim Size, Tire Construction, Company and Regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States OTR Tire Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States OTR Tire Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for United States OTR Tire Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of United States OTR Tire Market.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of OTR Tire manufacturers and dealers operating in the United States.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major OTR Tire suppliers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size for United States OTR Tire Market using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers’ volume sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Technology Investors

• Governments and Financial Institutions

• Research Organizations and Consulting Companies

• Research Institutes

• Associations, Organizations, Forums, and Alliances related to OTR Tires

• OTR Tire Manufacturing Companies

• Industry Associations

• Market Research and Consulting Firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as OTR Tire manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers, and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States OTR Tire market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• United States OTR Tire Market, By Application Type:

o Construction

o Agriculture

o Mining

o Ports

o Material Handling

o Forestry

• United States OTR Tire Market, By Demand Category:

o Replacement

o OEM

• United States OTR Tire Market, By Rim Size:

o Upto 25"

o Above 25"

• United States OTR Tire Market, By Tire Construction:

o Bias

o Radial

• United States OTR Tire Market, By Region:

o Midwest

o South

o West

o Northeast



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States OTR Tire Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Raw Material Analysis

• Detailed list of different raw materials used in the production of OTR Tires, list of existing suppliers of raw materials, pricing analysis of raw materials, analysis of difference between imported and domestically procured raw materials.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128270/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________