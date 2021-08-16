QP Technologies™ Installs New Wire Bonders, Broadening Reach in Mil-Aero, RF, Power Markets

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QP Technologies™ (formerly Quik-Pak), a leading provider of innovative microelectronic packaging and assembly solutions, today announced it has installed two new Hesse Mechatronics ultrasonic wire bonders at its wholly owned 20,000-square-foot facility. The fully automated bonders allow QP Technologies to provide more advanced wedge bonding capabilities for such key markets as radio frequency (RF); power, including gallium arsenide (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC); and mil-spec/aerospace (mil-aero).



“Wire bonding is a core component of our IC assembly capabilities. After careful consideration, we determined the Hesse systems were the optimal fit for our wedge bond offerings,” said QP Technologies Chief Operating Officer Ken Molitor. “Adding these systems to our line enables us to better address customer requirements for a wider range of substrate and chip types within core markets, as well as for new markets such as compact battery modules used in mobile and automotive applications.”

The Hesse systems – a Bondjet BJ855 fine wire wedge bonder and a Bondjet BJ939 heavy wire wedge bonder – both deliver industry-leading bonding speed and working area in a small footprint. The BJ855 features wedge-wedge and ball-wedge bond heads; optimized pattern recognition; and axis accuracy. Typical applications include RF and high-frequency components, chip-on-board (COB), multichip modules (MCM), hybrids, optical and automotive electronics. The BJ939 performs bonding for heavy wire and ribbon, including aluminum (Al), copper (Cu) and AlCu. The heavy wire bond head features improved wire handling, advanced looping capabilities, and the ability to perform non-destructive pull tests on bonds in real-time.

Mike McKeown, Hesse Mechatronics new business development manager, stated, “We are pleased to have our systems installed at QP Technologies’ site, and we have focused our resources on helping the company quickly and smoothly ramp the units into production. Our fine and heavy wire bonding systems will also provide QP Technologies with the extendibility to move to future technologies.”

QP Technologies performs IC assembly for a variety of package types and materials, using proven quality manufacturing processes to meet customer requirements for orders ranging from a single part to thousands, and can easily accommodate multiple variations within a single build. IC assembly services span from wafer preparation with wafer thinning and dicing, to flip chip die bonding, wire bonding, encapsulation, IC package marking/branding, and BGA sphere attach.

