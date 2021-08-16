Gevo Releases IMPACT, an Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Report; Strengthening its Commitment to Transparency and Accountability

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) has published IMPACT, a sustainability report which demonstrates Gevo’s mission to be transparent on its environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) performance. In addition to disclosing Gevo’s progress in 2020 and goals for the future, IMPACT shares details about Gevo’s holistic approach to commercializing high-value nutritional products and groundbreaking energy-dense, renewable transportation fuels. The report demonstrates Gevo’s environmental stewardship, workplace culture and social inclusivity, and internal leadership. It also fosters a deeper understanding of stakeholder needs, generates opportunities for long-term sustainable capital, and bolsters a drive for continuous improvement.



Gevo’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Patrick Gruber, has expressed his support for this progressive and comprehensive sustainability report: “We have a way of transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquids. As we do that, we pay attention to the whole picture; we intend to track it, make it incredibly transparent. The ESG report is an important part of that effort. It’s also about our employees. We care about diversity in our workforce and bringing in the best skill sets we possibly can across the board. We are going to be a global company, and so for us, it’s incredibly important to build up our diversity in our workforce.”

IMPACT forecasts an exciting future for Gevo. In conjunction with Gevo’s pledge to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for customers, the company is passionate about lowering the carbon footprint of internal systems and products. IMPACT also demonstrates the Board of Directors’ strong governance role in the effort to fight climate change. Gevo believes its technology and systems approach will improve the environment and deliver social benefits to the wider world and IMPACT provides a greater perspective on how the company plans to deliver those benefits.

To view the full IMPACT report, please visit: https://gevo.com/impact-2020/

About Gevo

Gevo is commercializing the next generation of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business. Learn more at www.gevo.com.

About ESG Reporting

According to NASDAQ’s ESG reporting guides, ESG generally refers to “a broad set of environmental, social and corporate governance considerations that may impact a company’s ability to execute its business strategy and create value over the long term,” and ESG reports are a vital and progressive tool for assessing publicly-traded companies. Since 2011, there has been a dramatic increase in sustainable reporting from corporate entities. In its 2020 analysis, the Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A) found that 90% of companies in the S&P 500 published an ESG report. This illustrates an increased demand from both investors and business leaders for transparency, safety, and fairness in the corporate sector.

IMPACT provides qualitative examples for relevant topics in the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The contents are also informed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Biofuels Industry Standard and the SASB Agricultural Products Industry Standard. Gevo continues to assess stakeholders’ interest in other frameworks such as the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and may expand said reporting in the future. Unless otherwise noted, the report discloses activities and results for operated assets from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, without limitation, including the publication of Gevo’s ESG report, the statements contained in Gevo’s ESG report, Gevo’s sustainability practices, Gevo’s products, Gevo’s technology, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made ith the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

Investor and Media Contact

IR@gevo.com

+1 720-647-9605