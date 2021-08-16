Perfect Company Launches ProMeasure™ Solution to Help Foodservice and Restaurant Kitchens Control Food Cost, Reduce Waste and Improve Crew Satisfaction

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfect Company , a leading provider of technology solutions addressing operational challenges for the restaurant and hospitality industries, announced today the launch of Perfect ProMeasure™. Perfect ProMeasure software and a compatible scale deliver accurate recipe execution enabling foodservice and restaurant kitchens to increase profitability, better control food cost, lessen waste and improve customer satisfaction. The new offering debuts at the Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Delfield display (booth #947) at the International Pizza Expo and Conference August 17-19th at the Las Vegas Convention Center, integrated into Delfield’s Smart Make Table Scale powered by Perfect Company’s ProMeasure software.



“Ingredient waste is one of the most pervasive issues commercial kitchens face. Our ProMeasure software and connected scale offer a straight-forward, intuitive way for kitchen teams to portion any ingredient accurately and quickly, lowering the opportunity for food waste and ensuring recipe consistency,” said Michael Wallace, Co-Founder and CEO of Perfect Company. “While the solution applies to any type of food or menu, our launch with Delfield is focused on cheese portioning for pizzas, which is a significant opportunity for food cost management in pizzerias. We look forward to demonstrating to Pizza Expo attendees how the combined solution reduces food cost and increases speed of service at the booth with Welbilt and Delfield.”

Marcy Mathews, Director Product Management at Delfield, commented: “We are excited to partner with Perfect Company and offer our customers a solution that will ensure a seamless workflow throughout the entire kitchen, while further increasing productivity and eliminating complexity. As well as the customized, durable fabrication inherent in every Delfield product, the Delfield Smart Make Table is also powered by GreenGenius, our most energy efficient, environmentally friendly hydrocarbon-based refrigeration system.”

Cheese is the primary component of food cost for restaurant pizza. The industry typically relies on simple scales, written job aids and crew memory that slow down production and allow human error into the process. In contrast, ProMeasure provides easy-to-use, customized guidance that empowers staff on the make line to take control of food cost and eliminate variance, while increasing productivity. Perfect Company’s patented real-time visual and audio feedback allows kitchen crews to properly prepare items with minimal training and memorization. The fully integrated solution requires zero screen touches and can keep up with the fastest crew members. The small footprint, commercially durable and lightweight scale can be integrated into any make table.

Perfect Company brings automation and integration to restaurants, convenience stores, grocers, corporate cafeterias and ghost kitchens in their back and front of house with software and connected equipment that streamline operations and increase profitability. The company’s offerings, including kitchen workflow and pick-up technology, integrate with and extend existing POS and restaurant management systems to increase the return on current technology investments.

For more information on Perfect Company, visit www.perfect.tech .

From the stockroom to the kitchen to the customer, Perfect Company provides technology solutions to operational challenges for the restaurant and hospitality industries. Our systems give managers new control and visibility over food preparation and pickup processes, helping make restaurants and other consumer industries more efficient, effective and profitable. For more information on Perfect Company, visit www.perfect.tech .

