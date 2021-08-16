WSO2 Brings on General Manager, Based in Newly Opened Dubai Office, to Lead Middle East and Africa Operations and Accelerate Adoption Across the Region

Santa Clara, CA, USA and Dubai, UAE, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that Uday Shankar Kizhepat has joined WSO2 as the vice president and general manager (VP and GM) for the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Bringing 20-plus years of success in leading sales across the Middle East and growth in the technology sector, Uday will play a strategic role in accelerating digital transformation initiatives across MEA and empowering customers to innovate faster. Uday is based in WSO2’s newly opened Dubai office, which will serve as headquarters for the region.

A rapidly growing number of enterprises across the Middle East are turning to WSO2 to support their digital initiatives. They join the thousands of organizations, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, that rely on WSO2’s open source, cloud native solutions to drive their digital transformation—executing more than 18 trillion transactions annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications.

The addition of Uday and opening of the Dubai office extend WSO2’s commitment to supporting the digital initiatives of customers across the MEA region.

“As more businesses and governments in the Middle East and Africa engage with consumers and citizens online, we have seen a tremendous increase in demand for our open-source technology to deliver and secure their digital services,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO. “With his deep understanding of these enterprises’ needs and strong track record of growing businesses, Uday will be instrumental in expanding our operations to help customers across the region successfully navigate their digital transformation efforts.”

Uday Shankar Kizhepat, VP and GM of the MEA Region

As the VP and GM of the MEA Region at WSO2, Uday is responsible for overall ownership of regional growth, including go-to-market strategies, investments, and staffing. He brings over 20 years of industry experience in enterprise software sales and has a proven record of exceeding targets, delivering strategic initiatives, and executing sales programs to drive market share and growth. As a certified Cloud Practitioner and Digital Change Champion, Uday also has extensive knowledge about leading enterprise-level solutions in the market and their positioning in various verticals.

Prior to joining WSO2, Uday was an associate vice president at L&T Infotech (LTI) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In his role at LTI, as well as previous positions at Zensar Technologies and Intercol, Uday was in charge of business development and growth. He completed his mechanical engineering degree at the NSS College of Engineering and post-graduate degree in management from Cambridge College International.

“Having worked at some of the premier system integrators serving the Middle East, I was impressed with how WSO2’s industry-leading, open-source software has enabled some of the most advanced digital transformation initiatives across both private and public sector organizations,” said Uday Shankar Kizhepat, vice president and general manager for the MEA region. “I am excited to join the WSO2 team and lead the region in providing enterprises across the Middle East and Africa the technology and professional services to accelerate their innovation.”

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open-source, API-first and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock- in through open-source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Today, hundreds of leading brands across the globe and thousands of projects execute more than 18 trillion transactions annually using WSO2’s technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.