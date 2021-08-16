Bingz Leaps Into the North American Market With Launch of Its Crispy Burger

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bingz, a burger restaurant that first opened in China, has opened its first-ever North American restaurant in Toronto, Canada.



Bingz was founded by two Tencent software engineers in 2014, becoming a powerhouse in China’s fast-food industry. There are currently 70 stores operating in Beijing and many others throughout the country. In its seven years in the Chinese market, 60 million burgers have been sold.

The restaurant’s Crispy Burger is called “rou jia mo” and is widely offered as street food in China. It’s a traditional burger dating back to the Qin Dynasty (over 2,000 years ago). Bingz burgers are made with in-house, crispy baked buns. The restaurant offers an array of delicious flavors for its burgers.

Bingz uses premium pork butt with 32 natural spices to create its signature pieces. Other burgers patrons can choose from including black pepper beef, spicy cumin pork loin and veggie.

Despite an industry that lost roughly 5,000 restaurants in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bingz took a chance to open its doors and saw an influx of customers in its first month of business. Officers were called on an opening day to ensure COVID-19 lockdown measures were followed after a long line began to form outside.

The restaurant has a 400-guest daily limit, and in its first month, the restaurant made 400,000 CAD. A look at Yelp, and it’s considered Canada’s number one dine-in restaurant. With more and more Toronto restaurants opening up to dine-in, it’s thought the restaurant will see even more business. Bingz’s current monthly revenue exceeds Shake Shack’s and will keep increasing within the following months.

Widely mentioned on social media, Bingz customers/prospective customers come out to see what this Chinese fast-food chain has to offer. Some customers looking to try a particular burger find themselves coming back.



Bingz adds to the influx of foreign-based restaurants entering the Canadian market, following Philippines-originated Julibee. The Western market has been clamoring to try the Chinese food culture Asian country residents have long enjoyed. With the introduction of these restaurants and caterers, it’s no longer just Asian residents enjoying the diversified food market. People from other cultures get to experience them as well.



The restaurant is located at 3229 Hwy 7 unit 11&12, Markham, ON L3R 3P3, Canada and opens from11:30AM to 8:00 PM Monday to Thursday, and from 11:30AM to 8:30PM Friday to Sunday.

Bingz Official Website: www.bingzcanada.com

Contact: marketing@hbmka.com

