Announcement about draft decisions and voting form of joint stock company “Latvijas Gāze” Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

The Board of joint stock company “Latvijas Gāze”, registration number: 40003000642, legal address: Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia (hereafter – the Company), considering the Covid-19 pandemic with the aim to preserve health of shareholders, the Company’s employees as well as public in general, encourages all shareholders to attend the meeting in a written remote mode, by filling in a voting form which will is attached to this notification. The voting form is also available on the website of the Company www.lg.lv page Shareholders Meetings, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

We kindly ask completed voting form to be sent to:

electronically signed with a qualified electronic signature to the Company's e-mail address investor.relations@lg.lv ; or

; or in paper form signed to the postal address of the company: Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia. In this case, the voting form should be notarized or the shareholder’s/proxy’s contact information (telephone number and email addresses) attached in order to let the Company's Management Board to identify the shareholder.

A shareholder who has voted prior to the shareholders meeting may request the Company to confirm receipt of the voting form. The Company shall send the shareholder confirmation without delay after receiving the shareholder's voting form.

All duly completed voting forms received by the Company till September 5, 2021 will be taken into account.

The Management Board of JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

August 16, 2021.

Attachments