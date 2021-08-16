Global 3D Printed Medical Sensor and Biosensor Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the 3D Printed Medical Sensor and Biosensor Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 10.5 percent over the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



3D Printed Medical Sensor and Biosensor are technology advanced production techniques to produce different medical testing and tracking products. The rapid requirement to invent novel production technologies in the medical sector to boost production and cost efficiency will support the global industry revenue share.





The inkjet-based technology observed the largest consumption

The inkjet-based technology observed the maximum penetration in the healthcare sector. For health monitoring wearable devices applications, it is crucial to select the utmost effective technology. These techniques are the most suitable and compatible with the living cells and tissues and show the highest reliability.

Hydrogel holds a promising future

Hydrogel is projected to dominate the material segment in the coming years. Advanced capability to accurately measure and detect different health parameters along with superior mechanical properties are the prime factors to induce growth in this segment.

Asia Pacific will attain maximum gains

The Asia Pacific is projected to foresee more than 11.5% growth up to 2026. Increasing regional investment in novel production technologies related to healthcare devices will promote regional industry growth. Moreover, a rising number of in vitro diagnostic testing and healthcare tracking solution will support the technology penetration in the region. China, Japan, and South Korea are anticipated to witness the highest penetration in the region.

Production technology advancement will be the prime strategy

Key notable manufacturers in the industry are Allevi Inc., Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, Cellink, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Zimmer And Peacock, Nano3d Biosciences, Inc., Digilab, Inc., Rokit Healthcare, Regenhu, Regenovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Omnivision Technologies, Qualcomm, ORBBEC, and Infineon Technologies Ag.

The global 3D printed medical sensor and biosensor company market share is at a nascent stage. An ongoing study to develop more advanced production technology through different raw materials and process makes the industry niche in nature. Companies’ are investing in new materials to maximize their potential in the market.





Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Magnetic Levitation Technology

Inkjet-based Technology

Syringe-based Technology

Laser-based Technology

Others





Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Living Cells

Hydrogels

Extracellular Matrices

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa





