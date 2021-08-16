Notice of redemption of convertible bonds PKG1

English Estonian

AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs that it is redeeming 90 459 “EEK 7.00 PRO KAPITAL GRUPP CONV. BOND PKG1 09-2021” convertible bonds (with ISIN EE3300104033) in total nominal value of 904 590 Estonian kroons and issue value of 253 285,20 euros and has submitted the Nasdaq Central Depository of Securities the application to delete the bonds from the register.

The convertible bonds bore an annual interest of 7%. The issue price of each convertible bond was 2,8 euros. The list of bondholders was fixed on 13 August 2021 and redemption payment will be made on 30 August 2021.

Allan Remmelkoor

Member of the Management Board

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee

