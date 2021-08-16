Genius Brands Announces 318% Increase in Revenue for the Second Quarter and 280% Increase in Revenue for the First Six Months of 2021 Over the Same Periods Last Year

$138.8 million of Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities With Zero debt



BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses entertainment content for children, filed its Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2021, and provided a business update in the form of a letter to shareholders from the Company’s Chairman & CEO, which is available on the blog section of the company website.

Key highlights:

318% increase in revenue for Q2 2021 and 280% increase in revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 over the same periods last year

932% increase in unique users on Kartoon Channel

$138.8 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities with zero debt

Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten grows to over 50 million views to date in 15 weeks since debut

Rapid growth in viewership of Rainbow Rangers across leading broadcast platforms worldwide, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Nickelodeon/Nick LatAm, and coming to Paramount+ (Wednesday Aug 18)

Production has begun on Shaq’s Garage, which is set to air in Q2 2022 with Rob Gronkowski as co-executive producer and the voice of the “Gronkmobile”

Advertisers on Kartoon Channel now include leading Fortune 500 consumer product companies, including Lego, Kellogg’s, Walmart, Nintendo, Addidas and others



Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were approximately $2.3 million compared to approximately $561,000 for the same period last year, reflecting a year over year increase of 318%. Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were approximately $3.4 million compared to approximately $895,000 for the same period last year, reflecting a year over year increase of 280%.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal on Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, on Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobil, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, YouTube, KartoonChannel.com, Samsung Smart TVs and LG TVs. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

