Sage People empowers organizations to enhance their wellbeing programs with new U.S. Benefits offering

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the launch of Sage People U.S. Benefits. This complete benefits administration solution can reduce HR effort, increase accuracy, and identify cost saving opportunities to maximize return on investment. The new offering in Sage People is delivered through a partnership and integration with PlanSource, a leader in cloud-based U.S. benefits.



Sage People U.S. Benefits enables mid-size organizations to better manage their wellbeing program by automating their end-to-end benefits administration – from annual enrollment and monthly billing to seamless integration with benefits carriers, payroll, and other third parties. Offering personalized and guided experiences, employees are armed with the knowledge and support to make informed decisions. This maximizes value for them, while improving wellness, engagement, and performance for the business.

In addition, the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed how many people view and perceive the importance of health and wellbeing. Employers must look beyond apps and programs, and more towards incorporating it into their overall ethos, values, and culture. One critical component of a successful wellbeing strategy lies in the benefits offering and experience a company provides its employees. It’s one of the first things candidates consider when assessing a company and consequently, plays a key role in attracting and retaining quality talent.

“The increased intricacies of the U.S. healthcare system have resulted in more complexity and administration work for HR, and even more confusion for employees. In response, benefits technology has evolved and is fundamentally changing the way benefits are bought, sold, and managed,” said Jonathan Goldsmith, Sage’s VP of Product and Interim Head of Sage People. “Embedding PlanSource into Sage People allows us to quickly integrate best-in-class cloud benefits technology into our HR and People solution – so our customers can spend less time managing benefits administration, and more time focused on driving employee wellbeing.”

“PlanSource brings to Sage People robust, cloud-based benefits technology that’s already trusted by more than 5,000 customers,” said Nancy Sansom, Chief Commercial Officer at PlanSource. “Sage People U.S. Benefits, powered by PlanSource, enables businesses to streamline the complexities and manual processes that the benefits and HR industry face today when it comes to managing benefit programs. The integrated solution delivers a modern benefits experience so that both employees and HR teams can get the most value out of their company’s HR system.”

Benefits administration has fast become a cornerstone of a successful employee experience and engagement strategy, which is foundational to the Sage People value proposition and differentiation. Sage People U.S. Benefits delivers immediate value to customers across several key areas, including:

Personalize Experiences – Provide employees with a tailored, guided benefits experience including the tools and resources needed to understand and maximize their benefits plans

Provide employees with a tailored, guided benefits experience including the tools and resources needed to understand and maximize their benefits plans Control Costs – Gain maximum value from a benefits program for both the business and their employees, while making it easier to identify areas for improvement and ways to significantly reduce costs

Gain maximum value from a benefits program for both the business and their employees, while making it easier to identify areas for improvement and ways to significantly reduce costs Automate Administration – Eliminate lengthy manual processes, tackle complex benefits plans, and reduce costs and effort with integrated end-to-end benefits automation

Eliminate lengthy manual processes, tackle complex benefits plans, and reduce costs and effort with integrated end-to-end benefits automation Connect and Sync Data – Increase accuracy and productivity by ensuring all employee systems and data are in sync, including carrier, payroll, and other integrations

Increase accuracy and productivity by ensuring all employee systems and data are in sync, including carrier, payroll, and other integrations Simplify Billing and Reporting – Spend less time preparing and reconciling bills with automation, and gain visibility with comprehensive reporting and actionable insights



Sage People is dedicated to giving customers the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance, and ongoing administration. Sage People U.S. Benefits has benefits administration covered from start to finish – with a clean, intuitive, and mobile-friendly experience for both employees and HR Teams, groundbreaking API integrations, and strong partnerships with leading benefits carriers.

Availability

Sage People U.S. Benefits is generally available for new customers, as well as via an early adopter program for existing customers. Learn more about Sage People and this new offering at https://www.sage.com/en-us/sage-business-cloud/people/.

Media contact:

Peter OIson

+1.408.878.0951

peter.olson@sage.com

Additional resources:

Like Sage on Facebook

Follow Sage on Twitter

Connect with Sage on LinkedIn

Follow Sage News http://www.sage.com/company/news-and-events

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility, and efficiency to manage finances, operations, and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise, and insight. http://www.sage.com/en-us/