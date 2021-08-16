On 4 May 2021, Pandora announced a share buy-back programme, cf. Company announcement no. 622. The share buyback programme has now been finalised and executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

The purpose of the programme was to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora bought back shares for an amount of DKK 500 million in the period from 5 May 2021 to 11 August 2021, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of

shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 584,000 478,570,330 09 August 2021 10,500 810.41 8,509,301 10 August 2021 7,000 819.76 5,738,331 11 August 2021 8,800 808.93 7,118,585 Accumulated under the programme 610,300 499,936,547

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 929,085 treasury shares, corresponding to 0,93% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

About Pandora

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,700 points of sale, including around 2,700 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 26,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 19.0 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) in 2020.

