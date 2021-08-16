Rigetti Computing Appoints Brian Sereda as Chief Financial Officer

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, a pioneer and global leader in full-stack quantum computing, announced today that it has appointed Brian Sereda as Chief Financial Officer.

Sereda joins the company with over 25 years of senior level finance experience, including approximately 15 years of prior CFO experience across different technology companies. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) where he raised a significant amount of working capital and oversaw finance, legal, investor relations, human resources, and IT. With a strong operational and capital markets background, he brings a proven track record of helping set up companies for success by enabling growth, maturing processes, and creating value.

“We are thrilled to have Brian join the Rigetti team,'' says Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO of Rigetti Computing. “Brian brings a wealth of financial and operating expertise that will be instrumental to Rigetti’s next stage of growth as we begin to commercialize quantum computing.”

“I am excited to join Rigetti and work alongside the team to help the company prosper. Quantum computing is such an innovative and increasingly critical technology that is pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Rigetti is a leader in the industry, and I look forward to being a part of the company’s next stage of growth,” says Sereda.

The company has also added Jackie Kaweck as Senior Vice President, Human Resources. Kaweck brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources and executive leadership to the role, most recently as SVP, People at Vivid Seats where she operationalized the human resources function and built a strong talent acquisition process and job architecture framework.

“Jackie’s passion for helping others learn and thrive will be a valuable asset as Rigetti continues to grow. Her diverse business background and ability to optimize processes to align with strategic goals will have a tremendous impact on our company,” says Taryn Naidu, COO of Rigetti Computing.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing is a full-stack quantum computing company that builds superconducting quantum computing systems and delivers access to them over the cloud.

