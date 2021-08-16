Marrone Bio Innovations Collaborates with Terramera to Enhance Product Performance and Expedite Novel Product Development

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI or “Marrone Bio”), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, and Terramera, a global agtech leader and inventor of Actigate™ technology, will collaborate to combine their technological and biological expertise to enhance the performance of MBI’s crop protection products and expedite product development.



MBI’s collaboration with Terramera is expected to provide a unique platform that will bring existing and new biologicals to market supported by Terramera’s artificial intelligence-based screening platform of novel adjuvants, Plant Intelligence Engine™, and Actigate technology, a proprietary green chemistry that delivers active ingredients directly into target cells. The synergistic approach is anticipated to increase the performance and consistency of new and existing active ingredients in Marrone Bio’s portfolio including market-leading Regalia® Biofungicide, newly developed Stargus® Biofungicide, Venerate® XC Bioinsecticide, and Grandevo® WDG Bioinsecticide.

“We are always looking for ways we can innovate and partner with companies whom share our commitment to creating new technologies which support sustainable agriculture and enhance our ability to develop original products that provide growers with increased efficacy and industry-leading ROI,” stated Kevin Helash, chief executive officer of Marrone Bio Innovations. “We believe that collaborating with a leader in greentech, such as Terramera, will allow both organizations to capitalize on some of the most robust technical algorithms in the industry and provide an opportunity to enhance the specificity and value of our products. Perhaps most exciting is how this partnership has the potential to expedite our product pipeline and allow us to bring more novel products to market faster, such as a bioherbicide currently in development.”

“We are excited to work with Marrone Bio to accelerate their proven crop protection products with ActigateTM and our digital platforms, both of which improve product performance in the field,” said Karn Manhas, Terramera Founder and CEO. “Collaborating with Marrone Bio Innovations, a recognized global leader in developing sustainable biopesticide solutions, advances Terramera’s goal of reducing the synthetic pesticide load in agriculture by 80%.”

In addition to this collaboration, field trials are planned for late summer and early fall to test performance of the combination of two commercially available products, MBI’s Venerate XC Bioinsecticide and Terramera’s Rango™. Additional trials are contemplated for spring 2022.

About Terramera

Terramera is a global agtech leader fusing science, nature and artificial intelligence to transform how food is grown and the economics of agriculture in the next decade. With its revolutionary Actigate™ technology platform, which was recognized by Fast Company as a 2020 World Changing Idea, Terramera is committed to reducing the global synthetic pesticide load 80% by 2030 to protect plant and human health and ensure an earth that thrives and provides for everyone. The privately held, venture-backed company was founded in 2010 and has grown to include a world-class bench of engineers, scientists, advisors and investors. Terramera is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with integrated operations in Canada, the US and India that include research labs, a greenhouse and farm, and more than 250 patents in its global IP portfolio. For more information, please visit Terramera.com

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented agricultural company leading the movement to environmentally sustainable farming practices through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, crop health and crop nutrition. Our portfolio of more than 15 products helps customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. The company’s commercial products are sold globally and supported by a robust portfolio of more than 500 issued and pending patents. Our end markets include row crops; fruits and vegetables; trees, nuts and vines; and greenhouse production. The Company’s research and development program uses proprietary technologies to isolate and screen naturally occurring microorganisms and plant extracts to create new, environmentally sound solutions in agriculture. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at marronebio.com.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com. We also use our investor relations website, https://investors.marronebio.com, as well as our corporate Twitter account, @Marronebio, as means of disclosing material non-public information, and encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations. Follow us on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Marrone Bio Innovations Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing MBI’s views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the MBI’s products, competition in the market for pest management products, lack of understanding of bio-based pest management products by customers and growers, lack of results from the collaboration. Additional information that could lead to material changes in MBI’s performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. MBI is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise.

Marrone Bio Innovations Contact:

Clyde Montevirgen, VP of New Business Development & Investor Relations

info@marronebio.com

1-530-750-2800

Terramera Contact:

Heather Hildebrandt, Communications – Terramera

heather.hildebrandt@terramera.com

604-706-5012