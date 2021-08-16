Landed Mobile App Launches Landed Hiring Events, Helps Food and Retail Employers Host Recruiting Events of Any Size and Find Qualified Candidates

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landed , which provides the first mobile app connecting hourly food and retail workers with local employers, announced today a major product update to its app: Landed Hiring Events.



Landed Hiring Events allow employers to host recruiting events of any size. Landed invites, screens, schedules, and engages with candidates to bring them in for an employer's in-person or virtual hiring event. Once hiring managers let Landed know the roles and characteristics they're looking to fill, Landed handles all of the details and logistics, including coordinating all candidate communications, leading up to the event.

How Landed Mobile App works

Job seekers download the Landed Jobs mobile app and are guided through setting up their Landed candidate profile, which includes short videos plus details on their work experience, location, and shift availability. Candidates can then browse jobs available near them. Landed’s AI-based intelligent matching technology matches candidates with employers for whom they might be a fit.

Hiring managers download the Landed Employer mobile app, and input hiring goals such as role titles, headcount, pay rate and locations. Landed then presents the employer with candidates who are the best matches for their open positions based on its intelligent matching algorithm, driven by AI tech.

“We are constantly adding new features to our app to help food and retail employers hire more efficiently and find better candidates in such a competitive market,” said Vivian Wang, Founder and CEO of Landed. “Running recruiting events takes a lot of time and energy for hiring managers and Landed can now take over all of those logistics for them, saving them significant time to find the best candidates for their open positions.”

About Landed

Landed provides the first mobile app connecting hourly food and retail workers with local employers, to help them find and hire better quality candidates, faster. Guided by the app, candidates create video profiles, and are then matched with employers instantly using proprietary AI-based technology. Landed automates much of the process for employers, helping them quickly fill positions. Landed has helped clients such as Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A, and Grocery Outlet fill thousands of positions since its launch in 2020. Learn more at https://www.gotlanded.com/ .