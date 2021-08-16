Distinguished Experts Join Forces with ARES Security to form Maritime Advisory Board

Vienna, VA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARES Security Corporation, a software solutions provider that is protecting some of the World's most critical maritime assets, today announced that several distinguished experts have agreed to join forces with ARES Security to form the ARES Maritime Advisory Board. The Board is an elite cadre of former U.S. Navy and Coast Guard Admirals and other distinguished maritime professionals, including: Rear Admiral Jay Cohen, USN (ret), former Chief of Naval Research and Under Secretary for Science and Technology, U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Rear Admiral Joel Whitehead, USCG (ret), former USCG 8th District Commander, and lead for USCG Legislative Affairs; and Dan Sheehan, USCG Presidential Distinguished Executive SES (ret), former Director of USCG Information & Technology, and Associate Program Director, USCG Office of Merchant Marine Safety, Security, and Environmental Protection. “We are thrilled that these seasoned and accomplished maritime leaders have chosen to support our team,” said Ben Eazzetta. “The ARES Team, and our clients, will benefit greatly from their wisdom and decades of success as senior leaders in the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard.”

ARES created the Maritime Advisory Board to establish a high-level, strategic working group to support global maritime business development and sales initiatives. “It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to work closely with these elite experts, and their command experience and industry insights are an immediate force multiplier for our team.” said Luke Ritter, SVP, Maritime at ARES, and Chairman of the Maritime Advisory Board. Ritter is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate with over 30 years of maritime experience. “Our Advisory Board members have all distinguished themselves as leaders in the areas of maritime security, technology, operations, research, safety, and environmental management, and we are fortunate to be able to apply their collective knowledge and experience to help our team address challenges in the global maritime domain.” Admiral Whitehead added: “I’m sure I speak for all members of the Advisory Board when I say that supporting a best-of-breed maritime security technology firm like ARES, is one of the most effective ways to continue to ensure global maritime prosperity.”

About ARES Security: ARES Security Corporation is a Vienna, Virginia- based corporation founded in 2012. ARES Security developed the AVERT® physical security lifecycle solution suite of products that is DoD and DoE accredited and that is designated as a DHS SAFETY Act solution. Avert includes software for Security Design, Assessment, Tabletop, Virtual Training, Command and Control, Robotic Operations, and Real-Time Decision Support. AVERT is used by various government and commercial clients in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific to protect the World’s most critical assets. These include numerous critical government facilities, various strategic and tactical government assets, the vast majority of North American commercial nuclear reactors, transit agencies, critical infrastructure sites (such as US Ports), and corporate facilities. In December of 2020, ARES Security acquired certain assets and contracts of Vidsys, Inc. Vidsys, now an ARES Security company, provides mission-critical Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) software to Government Agencies, Corporate Enterprises, Transportation Agencies and other Iconic Properties in North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about ARES Security visit our website at www.aressecuritycorp.com. To learn more about Vidsys, please visit: www.vidsys.com