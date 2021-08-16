BBQ Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021; Updates Revenue and Earnings Guidance for 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) (the “Company”), an innovating global owner and operator of restaurants, today reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2021.



Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Financial:

Net income of $15.8mm, which includes loan forgiveness of $14.1mm.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $5.1mm vs. a loss of $1.1mm second quarter 2020.

Combined brands restaurant level margins of 12.7% vs 0.4% last year.



Growth:

Purchased Village Inn, 114 franchise and 21 corporate restaurants, and 12 Bakers Square corporate restaurants.

Purchased 4 Famous Dave’s franchise restaurants in Nashville and Kentucky.

Famous Dave’s franchisee opened its first line-serve restaurant in Las Vegas, NV in August 2021.



Sales:

Company-owned Famous Dave’s 2021 second quarter SSS increased 35.2% compared to second quarter of 2020.

Company-owned Famous Dave’s 2021 second quarter SSS increased 14.5% compared to second quarter of 2019.

Franchise-operated Famous Dave’s SSS increased 42.7% in the second quarter 2021 compared to second quarter 2020.

Franchise-operated Famous Dave’s SSS increased 4.4% in the second quarter 2021 compared to second quarter 2019.

Granite City second quarter SSS increased 138.6% compared to second quarter 2020.

Granite City second quarter SSS decreased 10.4% compared to second quarter 2019.

Updated 2021 Guidance:

Based on the results to date through the second quarter 2021, and including the uncertainty related to COVID-19, the Company has updated its 2021 guidance as follows:

Net Revenue from $180 - $185mm to $183 - $188mm

Net Income from $5.1 - $5.5mm to $20.6 - $21.0mm

Cash EBITDA from $13.5 - $14mm to $14.5 - $15mm



Executive Comments

Jeff Crivello, CEO, commented, “This quarter was marked by some momentous events that have positioned the Company for tremendous growth. Without question we saw our team execute at a high level to drive our four growth initiatives; operational improvements, organic new units, filling the latent capacity of our current restaurants, and accretive M&A. With the recently completed acquisition of Village Inn and Bakers Square, we look forward to working collaboratively to improve, reinvigorate, and leverage our infrastructure as a launch pad for growth. Our ability to drive cash flow throughout the year has been a huge step towards building a very strong balance sheet.

Key Operating Metrics

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 July 4, 2021

June 28, 2020

Restaurant count: Franchise-operated 100 95 100 95 Company-owned 47 50 47 50 Total 147 145 147 145 Same store net restaurant sales %: Franchise-operated 42.7 % (31.5 )% 29.6 % (22.7 )% Company-owned 65.6 % (22.9 )% 45.5 % (11.5 )% Total 51.0 % (30.0 )% 34.7 % (20.6 )% (in thousands, expect per share data) System-wide restaurant sales(1) $ 104,531 $ 88,315 $ 138,134 $ 109,018 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 15,786 $ (6,252 ) $ 16,585 $ 7,455 Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders, per diluted share $ 1.64 $ (0.68 ) $ 1.73 $ 0.82 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 5,104 $ (1,070 ) $ 8,224 $ (1,527 )

_______________

(1) System-wide restaurant sales include sales for all Company-owned and franchise-operated restaurants, as reported by franchisees. Restaurant sales for franchise-operated restaurants are not revenues of the Company and are not included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

Second Quarter 2021 Review

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $45.5 million, up 64.0% from the second quarter of 2020. The increase in year-over-year restaurant net sales for the quarter ended July 4, 2021 was driven primarily by the easing of dining restrictions in the second quarter of 2021.

To-go sales, which were 49.1% of our same store sales at Company-owned Famous Dave’s restaurants, decreased 16.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the prior year period. This decrease in same store sales was more than offset by an increase of 240.9% and 205.4% of our dine-in and catering sales, respectively. The increase in dine-in sales was due to our dining rooms being open in the second quarter of 2021 and the easing of restrictions on group gathering contributed to our increase in catering sales. In the second quarter of 2021, dine-in same store sales at our Granite City restaurants increased 197.8% over the second quarter of 2020 due to the opening of our dining rooms.

Restaurant-level operating margin, as a percentage of restaurant net sales, for Company-owned restaurants was 12.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 0.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. This increase in restaurant-level operating margin was primarily a result of the reduction of labor and food costs as our restaurant operators adjusted to the increase in to-go sales and reduction of dine-in customers because of COVID-19 concerns. General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020 represented approximately 9.6% and 13.7% of total revenues, respectively. The decrease in general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was due primarily to the increase in the revenue base with the easing of COVID-19 government-mandated restrictions which were in place during the second quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to shareholders was approximately $15.8 million, or $1.70 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to net loss of $6.3 million, or $0.68 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Of the $15.8 million of net income, $14.1 million was related to the gain on the forgiveness of our PPP loans. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was approximately $5.1 million, or $0.55 per share, compared to adjusted EBITDA of approximately $(1.1) or $(0.12) per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. A reconciliation between adjusted EBITDA and its most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables.

About BBQ Holdings

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) is a national restaurant company engaged in the ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants. As of August 13, 2021, BBQ Holdings had six brands with 299 locations in three countries including 85 Company owned locations and 214 franchised locations. In addition to these locations, the Company opened eight Company-owned Famous Dave’s ghost kitchens operating within its Granite City locations, and 17 Famous Dave’s franchisee ghost kitchens operating out of the kitchen of another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the “art and science” of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. BBQ Holdings, through partnerships, has extended Travis Clark’s award-winning line of barbecue sauces, rubs and seasonings into the retail market. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, BBQ Holdings newest addition, Granite City Food and Brewery, offers award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine. Village Inn and Bakers Square are the most recent additions to the company and add a legendary Family Dining element to BBQ Holdings.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company uses non-GAAP measures including those indicated below. These non-GAAP measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. By providing non-GAAP measures, together with a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, the Company believes that it is enhancing investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and results of operations. These measures are not intended to be considered in isolation of, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented may be different from the measures used by other companies. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, included in the accompanying financial tables.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss), plus asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, settlement agreements, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, net (loss) gain on disposal of equipment, stock-based compensation, severance, acquisition costs, COVID-19-related expense and provision (benefit) for income taxes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing of the Company’s restaurant openings, the timing of refreshes and the timing or success of refranchising plans, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from expected results. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectation will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectation include the impact of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, financial performance, restaurant industry conditions, execution of restaurant development and construction programs, franchisee performance, changes in local or national economic conditions, availability of financing, governmental approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports.

Contact: Jeff Crivello – Chief Executive Officer

jeff.crivello@bbq-holdings.com

BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Revenue: Restaurant sales, net $ 41,205 $ 24,989 $ 74,808 $ 45,692 Franchise royalty and fee revenue 2,946 1,951 5,320 4,475 Franchisee national advertising fund contributions 421 242 749 524 Licensing and other revenue 948 580 1,962 926 Total revenue 45,520 27,762 82,839 51,617 Costs and expenses: Food and beverage costs 11,932 7,717 21,989 14,471 Labor and benefits costs 12,429 8,066 22,683 15,787 Operating expenses 11,594 9,104 21,843 15,730 Depreciation and amortization expenses 1,433 1,378 2,985 2,423 General and administrative expenses 4,544 3,803 8,582 6,835 National advertising fund expenses 421 242 749 524 Asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, net 25 4,779 37 4,952 Pre-opening expenses 92 2 120 27 Gain on disposal of property, net 143 (100 ) 135 (577 ) Total costs and expenses 42,613 34,991 79,123 60,172 Income (loss) from operations 2,907 (7,229 ) 3,716 (8,555 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (261 ) (237 ) (315 ) (356 ) Interest income 74 59 98 102 Gain upon debt extinguishment 14,109 — 14,109 — Gain on bargain purchase — (689 ) — 13,675 Total other income (expense) income 13,922 (867 ) 13,892 13,421 Income (loss) before income taxes 16,829 (8,096 ) 17,608 4,866 Income tax (expense) benefit (399 ) 1,897 (481 ) 2,246 Net income (loss) 16,430 (6,199 ) 17,127 7,112 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (644 ) (53 ) (542 ) 343 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 15,786 $ (6,252 ) $ 16,585 $ 7,455 Income (loss) per common share: Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders $ 1.70 $ (0.68 ) $ 1.79 $ 0.82 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders $ 1.64 $ (0.68 ) $ 1.73 $ 0.82 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 9,304 9,138 9,256 9,132 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 9,615 9,138 9,567 9,132

BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING RESULTS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Food and beverage costs(1) 29.0 % 30.9 % 29.4 % 31.7 % Labor and benefits costs(1) 30.2 % 32.3 % 30.3 % 34.6 % Operating expenses(1) 28.1 % 36.4 % 29.2 % 34.4 % Restaurant level operating margin(1)(2) 12.7 % 0.4 % 11.1 % (0.6 )% Depreciation and amortization expenses(3) 3.1 % 5.0 % 3.6 % 4.7 % General and administrative expenses(3) 10.0 % 13.7 % 10.4 % 13.2 % Income (loss) from operations(3) 6.4 % (26.0 )% 4.5 % (16.6 )%

_______________

(1) As a percentage of restaurant sales, net

(2) Restaurant level margins are equal to restaurant sales, net, less restaurant level food and beverage costs, labor and benefit costs, and operating expense.

(3) As a percentage of total revenue

BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

ASSETS Current assets: July 4, 2021 January 3, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,358 $ 18,101 Restricted cash 824 1,502 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $259,000 and $132,000, respectively 4,966 4,823 Inventories 2,433 2,271 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,881 1,252 Assets held for sale 1,024 1,070 Total current assets 50,486 29,019 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 31,112 32,389 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 60,787 61,634 Goodwill 601 601 Intangible assets, net 9,733 9,967 Deferred tax asset, net 4,623 4,934 Other assets 1,660 1,724 $ 159,002 $ 140,268 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,050 $ 6,385 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,844 6,185 Current portion of long-term debt 2,165 2,111 Accrued compensation and benefits 6,313 2,390 Other current liabilities 8,814 9,766 Total current liabilities 31,186 26,837 Long-term liabilities: Lease liabilities, less current portion 61,839 63,105 Long-term debt, less current portion 7,131 22,169 Other liabilities 1,376 1,224 Total liabilities 101,532 113,335 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 10,357 and 9,307 shares issued and outstanding at July 4, 2021 and January 3, 2021, respectively 104 93 Additional paid-in capital 22,147 8,748 Retained earnings 35,955 19,370 Total shareholders’ equity 58,206 28,211 Non-controlling interest (736 ) (1,278 ) Total equity 57,470 26,933 $ 159,002 $ 140,268

BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 17,127 $ 7,112 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 2,985 2,423 Stock-based compensation 638 248 Net gain on disposal 135 (577 ) Asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, net — 4,710 Gain on forgiveness of debt (14,109 ) — Gain on bargain purchase — (13,675 ) Deferred income taxes 481 (2,295 ) Other non-cash items 168 547 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (188 ) (240 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,479 ) (1,991 ) Accounts payable 665 2,292 Accrued and other liabilities 3,461 964 Cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities 8,884 (482 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (1,114 ) (2,000 ) Payments for acquired restaurants — (4,952 ) Transfer from HFS 46 — Payments received on note receivable 23 12 Cash flows provided by (used for) investing activities (1,045 ) (6,940 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt — 22,058 Payments for debt issuance costs 10 (45 ) Payments on long-term debt (1,042 ) — Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of offering costs 12,462 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 310 — Cash (used for) provided by financing activities 11,740 22,013 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 19,579 14,591 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 19,603 6,086 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 39,182 $ 20,677

BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands) July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Net income $ 16,430 $ (6,199 ) $ 17,127 $ 7,112 Asset impairment and estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs 25 4,779 37 4,952 Depreciation and amortization 1,433 1,378 2,985 2,423 Interest expense, net 187 178 217 254 Net (gain) loss on disposal of equipment 143 (100 ) 135 (577 ) Stock-based compensation 320 131 638 137 Acquisition costs 184 249 184 (62 ) Pre-opening costs 92 2 120 27 Severance — 10 — 28 Gain on debt forgiveness (14,109 ) — (14,109 ) — Gain on bargain purchase — (689 ) — (13,675 ) Provision for income taxes 399 (1,897 ) 481 (2,246 ) COVID-19-related expense (1) — — 409 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,104 $ (2,158 ) $ 8,224 $ (1,627 )

(1) COVID-19 expenses consisted primarily of cleaning and sanitation supplies, payments to employees for unemployment related costs, inventory waste, rent and rent-related costs for limited-operations restaurants from the day that the restaurant dining room partially or fully closed.





Cash EBITDA Guidance Range (dollars in thousands) FY 2021 FY 2021 Net income $ 20,592 $ 20,971 Asset Impairment 35 35 Depreciation and amortization 5,591 5,684 Interest expense, net 200 204 Net (gain) loss on disposal 124 127 Stock-based compensation 1,096 1,117 Acquisition costs 169 172 Pre-opening costs 110 113 Severance 5 5 Gain upon debt extinguishment (14,109 ) (14,109 ) Provision for income tax 441 450 Non-cash rent 240 245 Cash EBITDA $ 14,494 $ 15,013

