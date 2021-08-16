New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry Outlook to 2025 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351590/?utm_source=GNW

52 mtpa in 2025. Around 16 planned and announced Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) projects are expected to come online by 2025, predominantly in Asia followed by the North America over the upcoming years. Among countries, The US expected to lead Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) capacity additions by 2025, followed by China and Saudi Arabia. Full Apex (Holdings) Ltd, Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co Ltd and Zhejiang Zhengkai Group Co Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

- Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) capacity outlook by region

- Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) outlook by country

- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) planned and announced projects details

- Capacity share of the major Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) producers globally

- Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) plants globally

- Identify opportunities in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) capacity data

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351590/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________