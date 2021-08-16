New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar™: Global Nanocoatings Technology, 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128375/?utm_source=GNW





Both end users and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are attracted to nanocoatings’ unique surface properties (not available from conventional coatings), such as high optical transparency, toughness, hardness, and wear resistance.Beyond the main performance benefits, nanocoatings can incorporate additional functionalities and aesthetic appeal.



Technology developers are focused on providing customized nanocoatings for various industries.For instance, companies are commercializing lightweight nanocoating formulations for automotive applications to align with the light-weighting trend.



The need for waterproofing in electronic devices (printed circuit boards [PCBS], Internet of Things [IoT], mobile phones) and anticorrosion in infrastructure is propelling the adoption of nanocoatings with hydrophobic and anticorrosion properties in the electronics and oil and gas industries, respectively. Some emerging applications for nanocoatings include robotics, IoT infrastructure, and manufacturing.With more than 30 companies developing nanocoating technology and driving its application scope, the analyst independently plotted the top 23 companies in this radar™. Our analysis reveals the market positioning of each company using its Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar™ methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and market positioning. We discuss strategic market imperatives and the competitive environment that vendors operate in as well as make recommendations for each provider to spur growth.

