Global Pepper Spray Market Expected to Garner Significant Revenue of $60,184.40 Thousand at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021-2028 – Exclusive Report [158 Pages] By Research Dive

New York, USA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recently published report by Research Dive, the global pepper spray market is anticipated to witness a rise in revenue from $23,000.00 thousand in 2020 to over $60,184.40 thousand by 2028, at a steady CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2028.

Market Dynamics

Peppers sprays are primarily used for safety purposes by women which has led to the growth of the pepper spray market. The recurring cases of rapes and violence have led women to take measures to ensure their safety which includes the use of pepper spray for self defence. These are lightweight making them easy to carry around due to which women tend to opt for this quick recue solution. These factors along with the efforts by market players to help women protect themselves better has led to the growth of the market in the analysis period.

For More Detail Insights, Download Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/8425

On the contrary, women belonging to certain sections of society aren’t aware of pepper sprays being used as a mode of self defence. Also, some countries such as China, Japan, and Canada have strict regulations in place due to which women require a proper licence as well as a valid reason to carry pepper spray. These factors are predicted to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

With people involving in recreational activities such as camping, hiking and more, there has been a sharp rise in the use of pepper sprays. This is because, the spray is not only uses for self defence against people, but it is used to ward off any wild animal that maybe present the vicinity of the camp. This can mainly be observed in the U.S and Canada where bears are found in most of the camping sites. Hence, owing to the above mentioned reasons, the pepper spray market is set to gain opportunities of growth in the anticipated timeframe.

The Global Pepper Spray Market to Experience a Boost Owing to Increasing Incidences of Women Harassments

Segmental Analysis

The report segregates the market into different segments – by product and distribution channel.

Fogger Type Sub-Segment to Garner Significant Revenue

By product, the fogger type sub-segment is set to garner a significant revenue of $23,907.90 thousand in the analysis period. Fogger sprays are less complicated in terms of usage and can also be easily carried around as they are compact. Also, most of these sprays upon use spread over a certain area, directly disabling the attacker which is why it doesn’t require a proper aim. This is set to add to the growth of the segment.

Specialty Shops Sub-Segment Predicted to Dominate the Market

By distribution channel, the specialty shops sub-segment is anticipated to witness a rise in revenue from $12,562.30 million in 2020 to over $33,088.80 thousand by 2028. This growth is due to specific shops having a variety of sprays where people can also opt for their most preferred brands. Also, the stores have products under a narrow category which helps the buyers can keep their specifics in mind while buying the required products.

Connect with Analyst to Reveal How COVID-19 Impacting On Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/8425

Regional Analysis

The North American regions is anticipated to garner a revenue of $27,504.20 thousand by 2028 rising from $10,925.00 thousand in 2020. The development of the pepper spray market in the region is mainly due to the level of disposable income among people as well as the presence of renowned brands such as SABRE – Security Corp and Mace Security International. Also, the rising crime rates against women in the region have further led to more women buying pepper sprays leading to the growth of the market in the region.

Key Players of the Pepper Spray Market

The report also provides a list some renowned key players that have been working on helping the market grow further are:

Counter Assault

J&L Self Defence Products, Inc

SABRE – Security Equipment Corp

Suresafety

ZARC International, Inc

Fox Labs International, Inc

Mace Security International, Inc

Super-Sparkly Safety Stuff, LLC

UDAP Industries, Inc

The report also provides an overview of many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Pepper Spray Market

The coronavirus has an enormous effect on several industries as the travel ban and lockdown restrictions in place around the world also disrupted the supply chain. The restrictions also resulted in people staying indoors for a majority of the part which severely affected the pepper spray market. Over time, initiatives by different companies such as Mace Security International, which reported a demand for these safety products even amidst a pandemic, are expected to help the market recover.

Top Trending Reports-