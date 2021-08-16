Affinor Growers Announces New Advisory Board Member and Stock Option Grants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce that Bruce Kahkesh has joined the Affinor advisory board to assist with the Company’s business execution and 5-year growth plan in Canada and internationally.



Bruce Kahkesh is the founder & CEO of the Nation Capital Corp. and CEO of Nation Capital Management Corp., an authorized Exempt Market Dealer in BC, Canada. Bruce provides enterprise leadership to develop and execute strategies to create value for clients and shareholders and has ultimate oversight over all investments made by Nation Capital. Bruce has 22 years of experience in mortgage lending and real estate investment in Canada. Prior to establishing the Nation Capital companies, Bruce worked at two large Canadian Charter banks, CIBC and RBC. During his career, he has structured and placed more than $1 billion in first and second residential, commercial and construction mortgages. Bruce pursues investment strategies to generate consistent, above-average returns for shareholders. He also served two terms as Director of the Canada Mortgage Brokers Association.



Affinor CEO - Nick Brusatore commented: “Bruce is a financial leader with a strong ability to assist businesses with the larger game plan. Affinor’s 5-year growth plan for Canada (available on our website) includes revenue from food products, cannabis and licensed, turnkey build-outs. Bruce’s experience in structuring financial leverage provides essential advisory board expertise.”

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted 1,000,000 stock options (the “Options”) to a consultant of the Company to purchase 1,000,000 common shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company’s share option plan. The Options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for a period of ten (10) years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to vesting periods over the course of the term of the Options.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

