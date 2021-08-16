China Lingerie market was valued at USD26.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD42.51 billion by 2026

New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "China Lingerie Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917020/?utm_source=GNW

With the evolution in fashion industry, companies have started using fabrics such as nylon, polyester, satin, lace, sheer, lycra, silk, and cotton in their lingerie. In addition to this, designers are also emphasizing on lace, embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and lighter hues in their lingerie, which is expected to boost the demand for lingerie during the forecast period. Color, fabric, and style are becoming increasingly important to consumers, prompting manufacturers to manufacture fashionable lingerie.



China lingerie market is segmented on product type, distribution channel, company, and region.Under the Product Type segment, Bra is dominating the market with the rise in focus on body appearances whereas shape wear is the fastest growing in the China lingerie market.



In terms of distribution channel, Independent retail store is dominating the China lingerie market followed by online.Online is growing due to emergence of e-commerce platforms which has made it convenient for the customers to go through all the available options just in a click without visiting the stores.



Companies are helping consumers to choose the product with customer feedbacks on the website regarding size, fabric and look which helps consumers in effective & efficient decision making.



Regionally, China lingerie market has been segmented into various regions including East China, North China, North East China, South Central China, North West China, South West China where East China is dominating the China lingerie market. Major players operating in the market are Shenzhen Huijie Group Co., Ltd. L Brands, Inc., Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited, Embry Holdings Limited, Yancheng International Women’s Fashion Co., Ltd and Others. To remain competitive in the market companies are continuously upgrading themselves by introducing new lingerie brands, products and mergers & acquisitions, etc. The company named Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company meets the consumer needs & demand by marketing and sales of its products through a diversified brand portfolio including the core brand "City•Beauty" and three sub-brands, namely "City•Siyu", "City•Colorful Pie" and "Dianfeng", followed by the launch of new brands "The Secret of Urban Beauty" and "Free Time" to attract different consumers. Additionally, through the acquisition of well-known high-end brands, including Odifen, Lubi and Yixia, the company has effectively upgraded its brand portfolio, and increased the number of major brands to nine.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the China lingerie market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the China lingerie market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To define, classify and forecast the China lingerie market based on product type, distribution channel, region and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the China lingerie market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the China lingerie market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc. in the China lingerie market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the China lingerie market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across China.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across China.

The analyst calculated the market size of the China lingerie market using a bottom-up & top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these product types and distribution channels for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Lingerie manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders.

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

• Market research and consulting firms.

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to lingerie manufacturing.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, China lingerie market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• China Lingerie Market, By Product Type:

Shape Wear

Lounge Wear

Knickers & Panties

Bra

Others (Tights, Active Wear, Thermal Underwear, etc.)

• China Lingerie Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online

Others (Specialty Store, Departmental Stores, Others)

• China Lingerie Market, By Region:

East China

North China

North East China

South Central China

North West China

South West China



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in China lingerie market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

