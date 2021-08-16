New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Air Purifier Market, By Filter Type, By Coverage Area, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Leading City, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2017–FY2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774190/?utm_source=GNW

ft and >900 sq. ft), By End Use (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Multi-Branded Electronics Store, Online, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Others), By Region, By Leading City, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2017–FY2027



India air purifier market stood at over USD85.08 million in FY2021 and is projected to cross over USD569.07 million by FY2027F, on account of rising pollution levels and outdoor air pollution across the country. The air purifier can refresh stale air, lowering the risk of health problems caused by indoor pollutants, which can trigger respiratory infections and aggravate asthma symptoms. A high-quality air purifier removes various types of indoor air pollutants. Air purifier companies are working on cost-effective technologies to make air purifiers affordable. For instance, in November 2020, Honeywell introduced Honeywell Electronic Air Cleaners with UV Systems which remove impurities from the air and provide filtration and disinfection without a significant pressure drop. New indoor air quality sensors detect even the smallest particles, volatile compounds and other key metrics. Nowadays, a basic air purifier that simply cleans the air with the touch of a few buttons is coming packed with features such as real-time and wifi-enabled control systems. Rapid urbanization, rising health concerns, increasing consumer spending on lifestyle products, and depleting air quality across the country are the major factors driving the market for air purifiers in India during the forecast period.

Companies in India are spending a lot of money on promotional activities like advertising, cashbacks, and discounts to attract potential customers in the residential sector.With rising pollution levels, rising incidences of respiratory diseases, and lack of proper ventilation systems, the majority of the companies have increased their spending to raise consumer awareness in order to increase the demand for air purifiers in the residential sector.



Owing to rising air pollution, approximately 2 crore people in India are suffering from breathing diseases.One of the most effective ways to reduce the cause of asthma attacks is to use an air purifier to keep the air clean and free of pollutants and dust.



Toxins found in indoor air can be easily removed by using an effective air purifier, contributing to the increased sales of air purifiers across the country.

India air purifier market is divided into the following segments such as filter type, coverage area, end user, distribution channel, region, leading cities and company.In terms of filter type, the India air purifier market is divided into HEPA + Activated Carbon, Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon, Prefilter + HEPA, HEPA and Others.



Among them, HEPA + Activated Carbon has dominated the India air purifier market with a market share of more than 48% in FY2021.This is because they are used to remove dust as well as particulate matter, while activated carbon removes foul odor.



Activated carbon and HEPA filters can trap 99.97% of small particles sized 0.3 microns and larger particles as well, especially spores. As a result, these two technologies complement each other, and provide highly efficient air purification and odor removal as compared to single technology-based air purifiers.

Based on coverage area, India air purifier market is segmented into ? 300 sq. ft, 301-600 sq. ft, 601-900 sq. ft and >900 sq. ft. Among which, 301-600 sq. ft is dominating the India air purifier market due to increasing use in commercial sectors such as hospitals, malls, office buildings, hotels and restaurants.

Based on end use segment, the India air purifier market is segmented into Residential, Commercial and Institutional. Among which, the commercial segment accounted for the majority of share in the India air purifier market due to large amount of people working under one roof, where they breathe the same air which makes air purification at commercial units a must.

Some of the major players operating in the India air purifier market are Philips India Limited, Eureka Forbes Limited, Sharp Business System India Pvt. Ltd. and Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., and Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022E

Forecast Period: FY2023F-FY2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the India air purifier market from FY2017 to FY2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of India air purifier market from FY2022E to FY2027F and growth rate until FY2027F.

• To define, classify and forecast the India air purifier market on the basis of filter type, coverage area, end use, distribution channel, leading cities, region and company.

• To analyze and forecast the India air purifier market size with respect to Filter Type, HEPA + Activated Carbon, Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon, Prefilter + HEPA, HEPA and Others.

• To analyze and forecast the India air purifier market size with respect to end use.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size on the basis of four regions, namely – North, West, South and East.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the India air purifier market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, innovative product launches, government policy and investments and new entrants in the India air purifier market.

• To strategically profile leading players operating in the India air purifier market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading air purifier companies across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the company personnel were also enquired about their key products, prices of products and competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the filter type, coverage area, end use, distribution channel, leading cities and regional presence of all major air purifier companies across the country.



The analyst calculated the India air purifier market size using a top-down approach, where manufacturers’ value share data for filter type, coverage area, end use, distribution channel, leading cities, region was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, World Bank, International Trade Centre, press releases, industry magazines, industry reports, news dailies, credible paid databases and proprietary databases were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Air purifier manufacturers/importers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Trade Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to air purifier

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as air purifier manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers. The study would also help them in deciding which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, India air purifier market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• India Air Purifier Market, By Filter Type:

o HEPA + Activated Carbon

o Pre-Filter + HEPA + Activated Carbon

o Pre-Filter + HEPA

o HEPA

o Others (Ion Ozone, Electrostatic Precipitator, Photo-Catalytic technology, etc.)

• India Air Purifier Market, By Coverage Area:

o ? 300 sq. ft

o 301-600 sq. ft

o 601-900 sq. ft

o >900 sq. ft

• India Air Purifier Market, By End Use:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

• India Air Purifier Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Direct Sales

o Multi-Branded Electronics Store

o Online

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Others (Exclusive Stores, Distributor Sales, etc.)

• India Air Purifier Market, By Region:

o North

o West

o South

o East

• India Air Purifier Market, By Leading Cities:

o Delhi NCR

o Mumbai

o Bengaluru

o Rest of India



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the India air purifier market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all major regions.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774190/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________