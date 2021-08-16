22nd Century Group to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell Today, August 16

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) (formerly NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced today that it will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell today, August 16, 2021, in celebration of the transfer of its stock listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market from the NYSE American. The company’s common stock begins trading today at the market open under the same ticker symbol “XXII.”



The 22nd Century closing bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time from Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City’s Times Square. The broadcast may be viewed on Livestream and Facebook.

“We are thrilled to join the Nasdaq family, and it’s an honor to celebrate our listing with today’s closing bell ceremony,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group. “The visibility and exposure we will gain through our uplisting to Nasdaq is an important part of our efforts to build toward the future. Along with our primary mission to reduce the harm caused by smoking, we are actively focused on positioning 22nd Century for long-term revenue growth and driving value creation across multiple plant franchises and global market opportunities.”

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) is a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene editing, and modern plant breeding. 22nd Century’s primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking through the Company’s reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes – containing 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes. The Company’s primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop and commercialize proprietary hemp/cannabis plants with valuable cannabinoid profiles and desirable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter @_xxiicentury, and on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 11, 2021. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

