Drone Nerds to Showcase the Latest in Drone Technology Including Parrot ANAFI Ai at AUVSI Xponential

Dania Beach, FL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, one of the largest North American drone solutions providers, has announced that it will showcase the latest drone technology at AUVSI Xponential, including the all-new Parrot ANAFI Ai. As the first 4G LTE-connected robotic Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Parrot's ANAFI Ai brings a new and exciting set of possibilities to the drone industry.

With the 4G data link, Parrot ANAFI Ai offers precise control at any distance and encrypted, continuous connectivity even behind obstacles. Furthermore, operators can leverage the 48MP camera with 4K-resolution video on its 3-axis gimbal, aimed straight up or down to create images with 1cm details at up to a 250-foot distance.

Both parties will be exhibiting at the upcoming AUVSI Xponential event in Atlanta, where operators can take a look at the Parrot ANAFI Ai in person, along with a wide range of the latest in UAV technology. In addition, Drone Nerds' solutions experts will be available to discuss the full product features and how enterprises can craft a fleet to meet their needs.

Drone Nerds continues to build out the breadth of its product and solution offerings and will be announcing new partnerships to continue supporting various industries, including agriculture, public safety, insurance, inspection, mining, cinematography, and beyond.

About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com.

About Parrot: Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Parrot is today the leading European group in the fast-growing drones industry. Positioned across the entire value chain, Parrot designs equipment, services, and software known for high performance and ease of use. It currently employs over 500 people worldwide and focuses on three main verticals: (i) agriculture, (ii) 3D Mapping, Surveying and Inspection, and (iii) Defense and Security. For more information, visit www.parrot.com and its subsidiaries www.pix4d.com, www.sensefly.com.