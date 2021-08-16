Fujifilm and ScreenPoint Medical Partner to Offer Providers with an AI Solution Designed for Early Breast Cancer Detection

Lexington, Mass., USA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, today announced that its ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system with digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) now offers ScreenPoint Medical’s new, FDA cleared Transpara powered by Fusion AI for 2D and 3D mammography in the United States. ScreenPoint Medical’s AI solution, coupled with the ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system, displays breast screening findings at a doctor’s reading workstation or PACS system.

Building on a successful partnership with ScreenPoint Medical, Fujifilm’s customers using ASPIRE Cristalle with DBT now have access to ScreenPoint’s latest version of Transpara, an AI solution designed to help radiologists improve reading accuracy, readuce reading time, and improve workflow. Transpara includes three unique and competitive applications to help clinicians find cancerous lesions:

Transpara Perception Aid: Findings that Transpara detects can be directly marked for review within the workstation, reducing the risk of overlooking significant abnormalities

Transpara Decision Support: Allows radiologists to query any suspicious regions while reading mammograms.

Allows radiologists to query any suspicious regions while reading mammograms. Transpara Score: Categorizes mammograms in ten equally sized groups, to present an increasing proportion of those with cancer. Most mammograms with cancer fall into the highest category (Transpara Score 10), while very few exams with cancerous lesions have a low score. The score’s display alerts radiologists to mammograms with a higher likelihood of cancer, while providing them with increased confidence for reporting normal exams.

“It’s critical that the healthcare industry continues to strive for early detection of lesions to reduce breast cancer mortality rates,” said Christine Murray, Women’s Health Product Manager, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. “Fujifilm is thrilled to form and expand partnerships with leading companies that share the same commitment to improve patient lives through advances in breast imaging technology. By collaborating with ScreenPoint Medical, we are offering our customers the latest, intelligent clinical decision-support tools they need to improve mammography quality and identify potential breast cancers faster and earlier than before.”

More than 270,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the United States, and more than 40,000 women will die from the disease over the same period. Diagnosis at an early stage due to routine screenings, represents one of the most important prognostic factors for survival. New studies find that the use of AI in breast cancer screening could reduce the workload of radiologists by up to 70%, without reducing cancer detection. Additionally, ScreenPoint Medical’s latest clinical studies of its AI solution have confirmed major new benefits for radiologists and their patients, including up to 35% of exams with interval cancers found on earlier mammograms, up to 70% of exams can now be confidently labelled as most likely normal to help reduce workload for increasingly pressured radiologists, improve efficiency and more.

“Consistent mammography quality and accuracy are critical to ensuring women get the best possible breast healthcare,” said Nico Karssemeijer, CEO of ScreenPoint Medical. “ScreenPoint Medical’s advanced AI-based solutions, coupled with a state of the art mammography system like the Fujifilm ASPIRE Cristalle, provide a powerful combination to help radiologists identify potential cancers faster and at an earlier stage to increase the chances of more women surviving breast cancer.”

Today, more than 9,000 global customers trust Fujifilm’s Digital Mammography Solutions and Transpara, developed by ScreenPoint Medical, is in daily use in over 200 healthcare facilities in more than 25 countries around the world. Together, both companies drive a mission to improve breast cancer survival rates by detecting cancers earlier through a suite of women’s health products and technologies.

For more information, visit the ASPIRE Cristalle product page here.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. It’s ever expanding medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy and fluoroscopy solutions. Fujifilm enables interoperability through its Systems Integration offering as well as its comprehensive, AI-supported Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which includes the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm. Fujifilm’s in vitro diagnostics (IVD) portfolio includes clinical lab reagents, and biomarkers to assess the risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with chronic liver disease. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit https://healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com/.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About ScreenPoint Medical

ScreenPoint Medical is the leading developer of AI-driven image analysis technology which enables the automated reading of mammograms and digital breast tomosynthesis examinations. With proven accuracy at least matching that of experienced radiologists, ScreenPoint’s Transpara system is the most advanced available, exploiting big data, deep learning and the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The system can identify high-risk breast lesions quickly, enabling earlier detection, ScreenPoint Medical’s mission is to improve breast cancer survival rates by detecting cancers earlier and making treatment more effective and less intense. For more information, visit https://screenpoint-medical.com/.