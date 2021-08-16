The private LTE market in SAM is expected to reach US$ 729.70 million by 2028 from US$ 729.70 million in 2021

New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Private LTE Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Type, and End- user" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103310/?utm_source=GNW

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) for residential use and distributed cloud for industries could be examples of these kind. The market competing with fixed broadband access is driving a need for higher bandwidth. The objective is to provide fiber-like speeds that can meet the demand for residential streaming services, such as TV and video. Typical data speed demand ranges from 100 to 4,000 Mbps. However, there is a limited business case to provide fixed broadband alternatives. Typical data speed demand ranges from 50 to 200 Mbps. In the market, there are virtually no existing fixed broadband alternatives, and the dominant way of accessing the internet is through mobile networks on a smartphone. Additionally, the surging adoption of IoT in the manufacturing sector is among the other factors expected to drive the growth of the SAM private LTE market during the forecast period.

The SAM private LTE market for the transportation segment by end –user is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.In the transportation sector, the private LTE solutions provide services for various applications such as real-time surveillance, remote maintenance and monitoring, data transmission for signaling systems, internet for passenger, and passenger information system.



In addition, the increasing demand for communication systems in conventional metros, buses, railways, and new driverless trains is fueling the adoption of private LTE owing to safety and management in rail operations along with improved service quality for passengers. Owing to these benefits, the sector is hugely contributing to the market growth.



Brazil recorded the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in SAM, followed by Peru, Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador.Governments of these countries have taken an array of actions, such as lockdowns, trade bans, and travel restrictions, to protect their citizens and contain the spread of novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.



Brazil, Argentina, and Chile have witnessed disruptions in their respective manufacturing sectors.In the wake of outbreak, the private LTE devices manufacturers and supply chain companies experienced huge decline in their sales during the first half of 2020.



As there is now ease in restrictions, the manufacturing units have commenced their operations, which has created a positive impact on the production and supply of LTE devices.

