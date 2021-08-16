New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United Kingdom (UK) Stationery and Cards Market to 2025 - Market Size by Categories, Consumer Attitudes, Market Share and Future Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128907/?utm_source=GNW

It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook.



The report focuses on eight key sub-categories: paper & notebooks, writing & drawing instruments, desk accessories, postage & packaging, storage, arts & crafts, other stationery and greeting cards. Consumer data is based on our 2021 UK How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers; our 2021 UK Greeting Cards survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers; and our 2021 UK Stationery survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.



The UK stationery & greeting cards market declined year-on-year by 9.3% in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic dampened demand for categories such as greeting cards and desk accessories. With UK non-essential stores reopening from 12 April, the stationery & greeting cards market will rebound this year. However, the market is not expected to fully recover to 2019 levels until 2023.



Scope

- Social distancing measures preventing mass gatherings to celebrate occasions, such as birthdays and weddings, has caused less need for consumers to purchase greeting cards. With UK non-essential stores reopening from 12 April, the stationery & greeting cards market will rebound this year. The market, however, will not fully recover to 2019 levels until 2023. Storage and desk accessories will drive growth in this market, boosted by the increasing acceptance for employees to work from home, encouraging spend in these categories.

- Consumers’ preference for purchasing greeting cards online has grown, as shopping through an app offers a convenient way to upload images directly from a phone’s photo library. More retailers are creating apps to compete with online pureplays to meet this demand.

- "Non-essential stores experienced large declines in sales in 2020 as they remained closed throughout numerous lockdowns. Card Factory suffered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as it was forced to temporarily shut its stores and failed to transfer its customers to its online operations, and its ranking in the stationery & greeting cards market fell from first in 2019 to third in 2020."



Reasons to Buy

- Using our five year forecasts to 2025, learn which subcategories in the stationery & cards market will be the fastest performing to enable focus and investment in these winning product areas.

- Understand how drivers of stationery & cards purchases, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential.

- Use our in-depth analysis of the challenges faced by market leader WH Smith in order to understand how to steal shoppers and market share.

- Discover which segments of the market are forecast to prosper out to 2025, and understand which retailers are best placed to take advantage.

- Utilise our online forecasts to 2025 to consider how to exploit online potential and decide which age groups to target via the channel.

