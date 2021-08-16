The organic wheat derivatives market in South America is expected to grow to US$ 46,160.98 thousand by 2028 from US$ 32,683.40 thousand in 2021

New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America organic wheat derivatives Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103309/?utm_source=GNW

This has positively impacted the demand for organic wheat derivatives in developed and developing economies. Nowadays, manufacturers are focusing on prevailing market trends and end use requirements to offer products as per their demands. As the consumers have directed their focus toward plant-based products, the demand for organic wheat derivatives is expected to rise and provide strong growth opportunities to manufacturers operating in the same line of business. This includes organic wheat derivatives in the form of organic wheat starch, organic wheat gluten, organic wheat bran, and maltodextrin, among others, which are extensively in demand across the world. Hence, several companies have come up with organic wheat derivatives, which could be effectively used in diverse application bases. For instance, KRÖNER-STÄRKE has become one of the leading European producer of organic wheat starch. Also, Cargill Incorporated is involved in producing and offering organic vital wheat gluten under its brand, GluVital. To gain competitive edge and establish strong position in the market, manufacturers of organic wheat derivatives are adopting various strategies such as product development, expansion, and innovation to compete in the market and fulfill the demand of consumers. Hence, the increase in demand for plant-based products, along with new product developments, is strongly complementing the growth of organic wheat derivatives market.

Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, and Chile, among others.The government of South America has taken an array of actions to protect their citizens and contain COVID-19’s spread.



It is anticipated that South America will face lower export revenues, both from the drop in commodity prices and reduction in export volumes, especially to China, Europe, and the US, which are important trade partners.Containment measures in several countries of South America have reduced economic activity in the food and beverages sector for at least the next quarter, with a rebound once the epidemic is contained.



The ongoing pandemic has drastically altered the status of the organic wheat derivatives industry and has negatively impacted the growth of the market.The COVID-19 outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage.



The disruptive value chain has had a negative impact on raw material supply, which, in turn, is impacting the growth of the organic wheat derivatives market. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for organic wheat derivatives is expected to rise worldwide.

Based on type, the organic wheat derivatives market is segment into starch, gluten, maltodextrin, and others.Starch segment led the organic wheat derivatives market based on type in 2020.



Organic wheat starch is a polysaccharide established from amylose and amylopectin and it consists of the carbohydrate fraction of wheat flour of premium quality. its unique characteristics make the product useful in several industrial segments, such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and animal feed to name a few. Organic wheat starch has diverse use in the food and beverages industry. Food starches are majorly added to stabilize or thicken products such as sauces, soups, puddings, salad dressings, pie fillings, and several baking applications. Native organic wheat starch is also a plant-based component used in foods extracted from wheat. it is a white to off-white powder with a neutral smell and taste. it has an energy value of 4kcal/g (like all other carbohydrates). Native wheat starch is used in a variety of food products and beverages to thicken custards, cookies, sauces, and instant foods. Moreover, it can also be used for binding and moisture retention as an emulsifier, a stabilizer, and a clouding and glazing agent. modified versions of organic starch are also frequently used in foods with a low ph. when used in food, organic wheat starch assists with gel formation, viscosity, adhesion, texture, moisture retention, binding and can be used as a fat substitute. it further works as a stabilizer, clouding, emulsifier, or glazing agent. Due to their safety, biodegradability, low cost, and specific technical properties such as gelling, thickening, fat mimicking, and film-forming render organic wheat starch derivatives a lucrative option for various application industries.

The South America organic wheat derivatives market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the South America organic wheat derivatives market with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the South America organic wheat derivatives market. Cargill, Incorporated; ETEA S.R.L.; The Archer Daniels Midland Company; AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG; Manildra Group; Ulrick & Short Limited; and Tate & Lyle PLC are among the leading companies in the South America organic wheat derivatives market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103309/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________