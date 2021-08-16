New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United Kingdom (UK) Pensions Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Analysing Market by Product and COVID-19 Impact on Consumers’ Attitudes and Behaviours" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128754/?utm_source=GNW

6%). Workplace pension participation leveled off, while the government’s furlough scheme compromised growth, with contributions being based on an employee’s reduced salary rather than their full wage. The pensions market is projected to grow to £19.2bn APE by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.4%. Growth will be slower in the early years of the forecast period as ongoing restrictions will continue to impact both the way businesses operate and employment rates in the short term.



This report examines how the pensions market is changing. It explores how consumers’ attitudes and behaviors towards long-term saving, planning for retirement, and accessing private pensions have been impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The report also provides current and historical data on the size of the market by product type, covering individual pensions, workplace pensions, and trust-based pensions.Data on annuities and income drawdowns is also provided.



The size of the pensions market has been forecast to 2025.



- Single individuals need to supplement the state pension by more than £11,500 per annum to achieve a reasonable lifestyle in retirement. Longer life expectancies mean that women need larger pension pots than men for the same retirement income, highlighting the gender gap in pensions.

- Since the outbreak of COVID-19, confidence that pensions are enough to last throughout retirement has eroded for 23.4% of non-retired individuals. The most negative sentiment is among unemployed and furloughed individuals.

- 14.7% of over 55s cited that they had withdrawn money from their private pensions. More than half of all pension plans are emptied at the first time of access.



