United Arab Emirates (UAE) Wealth Management - Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2025

The UAE’s affluent segment (including HNWs and mass affluents) accounted for a mere 6.8% of the total population and held 81.5% of UAE’s total onshore liquid assets in 2020. The affluent segment holds the majority of their wealth in safe haven assets such as deposits followed by risky assets such as equities and mutual funds. Therefore, as the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused big downward shifts in the stock market performance of the country, thereby adversely affecting the returns of the affluent investors on this asset class, such losses were recovered in the second half of 2020 which saw an easing of lockdown restrictions and restarting of the economy. Nevertheless, a strong predicted retail investments growth is expected over the upcoming period, owing to an effective vaccine program which will raise investor confidence in the economic performance of the country. Further, the country’s savings and investments market is observing a growing preference for robo-advisory by the HNW investors. This demand has also been accelerated by the outbreak of the pandemic that has been a catalyst in increasing the use of digital products and services.



- HNW individuals constituted only 0.22% of the total adult population of the UAE in 2020.

- Advisory mandates accounted for 27.5% of total HNW portfolio composition in the UAE in 2020.

- Deposits remain the most popular investment avenue for the Emirati retail investors indicating their preference for safe haven investment asset classes.

- Bonds continued to form a small proportion (0.003%) of retail investment portfolios in 2020.



